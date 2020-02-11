Couples 'cheat' on partners with unhealthy food

Couples are committing infidelity – with food, a new survey suggests.

Seventy-one percent of Americans make unhealthy food choices behind their partner’s back, according to a survey of 2,000 people conducted by OnePoll and snack maker Sabra.

The survey looked at the behaviors and eating habits among Americans in relationships and found that 55 percent say they’ve hidden food in their home from their significant other likely because they fear they’ll be food shamed for choosing an unhealthy snack, while nearly 70 percent say they've lied to their partner about their unhealthy indulgences.

The survey also suggests that people in relationships positively influence their partner's eating habits because they hold each other accountable. Indeed, 34 percent said they relied on their partner to keep them in check when it comes to buying and eating healthy food, and 54 percent of partners encourage one another to save money while establishing better eating habits.

Food costs can add up for a party of two when eating out or dining in. The average couple spends $625 per month on groceries, which adds up to $7,500 per year, according to the USDA’s moderate-cost meal plan. What’s more, the average couple spends around 4.5 percent of their income eating out.

