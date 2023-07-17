Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One' takes in $235 million in first 5 days

Box office data has come in for the first five days since "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" debuted to moviegoers.

The Christopher McQuarrie-directed film bringing actor Tom Cruise back as spy Ethan Hunt for the seventh time saw a global box office gross of $235 million in the five-day time span from July 12 to Sunday, according to data from IMDb site Box Office Mojo. That figure includes roughly $80 million that reportedly came from domestic ticket sales and $155 million from international.

Paramount Pictures had forecast ahead of its release that "Dead Reckoning Part One" would bring in at least $250 million in five days.

Domestically, the total amount that "Dead Reckoning Part One" made during its opening July 14-16 weekend was an estimated $56.2 million, Box Office Mojo found. Data from the site indicated the spy movie did the best out of those three days on Saturday, generating an estimated $21.4 million in the U.S. and Canada.

Comscore reported that three-day domestic gross landed it first place for the weekend.

Other movies in the top five for the domestic weekend included "Sound of Freedom" at $27 million, "Insidious: The Red Door" at $13 million, "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" at $12 million and "Elemental" at $8.7 million, according to Comscore. "Elemental" from Disney has been out the longest of the five, garnering a total of nearly $311.7 million worldwide since mid-June, the media analytics company found.

That data comes as the box office during this summer has been slower compared to the prior year’s, according to reports.

"We have worked on this film for years and it’s finally in theaters," Cruise tweeted about "Dead Reckoning Part One" the day after its release. "We hope you love it as much as we loved making it for you. Thank you for continuing to support the Mission: Impossible films."

As of late last month, the prior six movies in the "Mission: Impossible" series have churned out $3.57 billion in lifetime box office grosses, IMDb previously told FOX Business. For only domestic box offices, the company said it was $1.55 billion.

"Mission: Impossible - Fallout" did the largest worldwide gross of the six preceding films in the franchise, totaling about $791.1 million, according to Box Office Mojo. Its domestic box office for its opening weekend came in at $61.2 million.

The follow-up to the latest "Mission: Impossible" movie – "Dead Reckoning Part Two" – is still in the works, with its anticipated release date falling next year, according to reports. That film will likely feature numerous stunts like "Dead Reckoning Part One," which videos posted by Paramount Pictures showed a fight on the top of a train as it was moving and a jump off a cliff on a motorcycle.