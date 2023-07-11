'Mission: Impossible': What has the Tom Cruise-led franchise brought in at the box office?

The newest installation of the "Mission: Impossible" spy franchise – "Dead Reckoning Part One" – makes its official debut on Wednesday, and the projected eye-popping amount the seventh movie could bring in during its opening weekend will add to the several billions grossed by the past six films in the series.

The Christopher McQuarrie-directed "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" will mark the latest instance moviegoers get to see actor Tom Cruise play spy Ethan Hunt. Stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby also have roles in the film.

On top of its domestic release, a total of 70 markets across the world get to see "Dead Reckoning Part One" this week too, according to Paramount Pictures.

IMDb told FOX Business the "Mission: Impossible" franchise’s past six movies have produced a lifetime box office gross of over $3.57 billion worldwide as of June 27. Of that figure, about $1.155 billion came from domestic box offices in the U.S. and Canada, according to the company.

The sixth film, "Mission: Impossible – Fallout," has seen a worldwide gross of about $791.1 million since its release in 2018, the most out of all movies in the franchise to date, according to data from IMDb site Box Office Mojo. Domestically, it reportedly brought in nearly $220.16 million.

Box Office Mojo information showed two other "Mission: Impossible" flicks have also seen global box office numbers above $600 million, with 2015’s "Rogue Nation" hitting approximately $682.7 million and 2012’s "Ghost Protocol" coming in slightly higher at $694.1 million.

The 2006 "Mission: Impossible III," featuring Michelle Monaghan, Philip Seymour Hoffman and others alongside Cruise, reaped about $398.48 million globally, data on the Box Office Mojo website showed. It also pegged "Mission: Impossible II" as generating nearly $546.4 million worldwide.

The original "Mission: Impossible" posted a domestic gross of $180.98 million, per Box Office Mojo. That film that originally brought the world Cruise as his character Hunt has totaled $457.6 million at the box office globally, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Paramount Pictures forecasted "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" will bring in at least $250 million over the course of its five-day opening weekend.

In a video posted by Paramount Pictures, Cruise and other members of the production described various skills the actor had to employ for a massive stunt in the film, including jumping out of a helicopter and doing motorcross. He also did driving stunts, one of which involved him doing so with one hand, according to a video Cruise posted on his Twitter account.

The movie had a premiere in New York, with Cruise tweeting Tuesday that it was "great to celebrate Mission: Impossible with the fans and so much of our amazing cast."

"Dead Reckoning Part Two" is expected to become available in movie theaters next year, according to reports.