Thousands of flights delayed, canceled due to winter storm

Thousands of flights were delayed or canceled Saturday due to the winter storm bearing down on the eastern U.S.

According to live tracker FlightAware, there were more than 3,000 total delays, including 256 within, into or out of the U.S.

Additionally, the website reported a total of more than 4,500 total cancellations, 3,507 were within, into or out of the country.

JetBlue Airways was shown to have the most number of canceled flights at 567, or 68%.

American Airlines had 463 – 18% –and Delta Air Lines had 461, or 19%.

Most cancellations were flying into or departing from New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport.

East Coast residents were instructed not to travel by state leaders and several governors and local officials declared states of emergency.

Amtrak suspended or limited service on the Boston-to-Washington corridor.

Blizzard and white-out conditions were a concern, with warnings in effect Friday evening from Maryland to Maine, and residents of the region were awakened Saturday to half a foot of snow.

As of Saturday morning, Fox Weather reported that more than a foot of snow had already fallen along the Jersey Shore and that snowfall rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour are expected through the morning from the Delmarva Peninsula into much of New Jersey, New York City, Long Island and southern and eastern New England.

The nor'easter is expected to intensify into a "bomb cyclone" – a term meteorologists use to describe a low-pressure system that undergoes "bombogenesis."

On the backside of the nor'easter, very cold temperatures are forecast to spread across the eastern third of the U.S.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.