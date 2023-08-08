Thousands of flights delayed or canceled as severe weather hits US

An outbreak of severe weather over portions of the eastern and central U.S. caused thousands of flight delays and cancellations on Tuesday.

According to data from FlightAware, there have been 3,868 delayed flights within, into, or out of the U.S. in addition to 394 cancelations as of Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Airports in the Northeast have been hit the hardest in terms of delays and cancelations. Boston Logan International Airport reported delays for 24% of its departures and 27% of its arrivals, while 27% of Baltimore-Washington International Airport’s departures were delayed per FlightAware.

The three major New York City area airports — John F. Kennedy, LaGuardia and Newark — each reported over 10% of their arrivals and departures having been delayed, as did Philadelphia International, according to FlightAware.

Severe weather in the Northeast has caused flight delays and cancelations to spill over into other major regional hub airports.

Atlanta’s Hartsfield Jackson International, Dallas-Fort Worth International and Charlotte Douglas International also reported delays affecting over 10% of their departures and arrivals per FlightAware data.

Tuesday’s travel turmoil comes after storms across the eastern U.S. on Monday left more than 1 million people without power and at least two people dead.

FOX Weather reports that additional severe weather is expected Tuesday from the Plains to the Southeast and up into the Northeast. Severe thunderstorms have brought heavy rains, flooding and high winds to the Northeast, while thunderstorms are also threatening to bring large hail to the Southeast and Plains.

Severe weather is causing additional strain on an already burdened air travel system. The summer travel season has been hampered by ground stops, cancelations and delays stemming from a shortage of airline staff and air traffic control workers.

FOX Weather’s Steven Yablonski contributed to this report.