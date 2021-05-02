These items are disappearing from select Costco stores right now

While Costco sells thousands of products on its warehouse shelves every day, some can be harder to find than others. Though some items have made a permanent departure, others are either replenished on a seasonal basis or have been sold out due to popular demand.

Here are the some of the Costco products that are disappearing from shelves at select warehouses right now:

1. Mexican Coca-Cola

One Reddit user from Columbus, Ohio, recently said they had been searching for Mexican Coca-Cola at Costco for months, but have had trouble finding any.

"I have been searching for the real cane sugar 'mexicoke' for months and haven’t seen it any of the Columbus Ohio, locations. Is there a shortage? Will it be back?" the user said. "I don’t buy much soda, so it’s sort of a treat and so much better tasting than the normal stuff in cans made with hfcs."

Another user, who identified themselves as a Coke employee and Costco member, responded that the company has supply issues from time to time.

"The Mexican Coke has been in and out for several months now," they added.

2. Lavazza Espresso Italiano Whole Bean Coffee

Costco fanatics can be filled with dread when they find out their favorite product has an asterisk next to the price, which signals that the product will not be refilled after the current supply rans out. Unfortunately for fans of Lavazza Espresso Italiano Whole Bean Coffee, that fear has become a reality.

Instagram account @costcohotfinds posted a video of an asterisk next to the coffee product's $12.99 price tag on April 13, warning that the 2-plus pound bags had been hit with the "death star" and that they were looking for new coffee recommendations.

3. PlayStation 5

Since its debut in November, the PlayStation 5 has been one of the most sought after electronics. But many gamers still remain unable to get their hands on one of the next generation consoles.

Costco is among multiple retailers who have repeatedly had to replenish its PS5 stock after being unable to keep up with customer demand. While currently out of stock, Costco's PS5 bundle typically sells for $639.99 and includes an additional DualSense Wireless Controller, Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition, and a one-month PlayStation Now Membership.

4. French Onion Soup

Even some Costco food products have gone missing.

One Costco customer from New Jersey said on Reddit that they they've been unable to track down the six-pack of the Cuisine Adventures brand, frozen french onion soup "for months," noting they were told the item was a seasonal product.

Another user said soups sold at Costco are typically available in the fall and winter and start to "thin out and disappear around January."

5. Apple AirTags

Apple's AirTags, a small keychain sized device used to keep track of everyday items, were recently available in a four-pack at Costco for $94.99. However, one Reddit user said the new product is out of stock and warned that they won't be restocked for awhile due to high demand.

AirTags have only been available for a short time after being introduced during Apple's first online event of 2021 last month.