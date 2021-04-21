Expand / Collapse search
Costco

Costco warns customers about 13 online scams

One Costco scam claims there is a 'COVID stimulus package for all loyal Costco members'

Costco is telling its customers to be wary of more than a dozen online scams targeting its shoppers.  

The company posted 13 screenshots of "prominent fraudulent emails, texts, and posts" that Costco says are currently circulating the internet. 

Most of them are offering freebies like products, gift cards and other "exclusive offers" worth $50. Many of them also require the customer to take a short survey in order to redeem such "prizes." 

One of the scams says $130 in freebies is up for grabs as part of the retailer's "COVID stimulus package for all loyal Costco members." Another scam claims customers are eligible for a free Samsung 4K HDTV if they take a quick survey.  

Shoppers make their way through Costco in Idaho Falls, Idaho during its opening day on Friday, August 14, 2020. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP)

"These offers are not from Costco Wholesale," the retailer said on its website. 

Costco is cautioning members not to visit any web links related to the scams or provide the sender any personal information. 

However, online scams in general, especially those related to online purchases, have spiked significantly since the start of the pandemic, according to the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

"A staggering 80.5 percent of consumers reporting online purchase scams in 2020 lost money," the organization said in October. 

The Federal Trade Commission encourages consumers who may have seen or fallen for a scam to report it. 

Representatives for Costco did not respond to FOX Business' request for comment. 