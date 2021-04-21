Costco unveils new COVID-19 vaccine scheduling system

There’s a new way to book your COVID-19 vaccine appointment at Costco.

The warehouse retailer launched a new external scheduling system on Tuesday, according to an update on Costco’s COVID Vaccine web page. Previously, the superstore had a list of states and locations across the country where it was distributing vaccines, according to Eat This, Not That. Costco still lists its Washington state locations on the COVID Vaccine page, but no other states are listed.

SALMON BURGERS SOLD AT COSTCO RECALLED FOR POTENTIALLY CONTAINING METAL PIECES

Instead, people can click a link for "All US Locations," to be taken to an external page – powered by scheduling software company AppointmentPlus – where they can make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine at their local Costco pharmacy.

According to the site, people who are 16 and 17 can only receive the Pfizer vaccine, but the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are "authorized for individuals age 18 and over." However, people still must abide by their state’s eligibility criteria in order to schedule their vaccine with Costco, the booking site says.

SOME ALASKA COSTCO SHOPPERS SAY RAVENS STEAL THEIR GROCERIES

Ticker Security Last Change Change % COST COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP. 374.19 +2.46 +0.66%

"Please review the current criteria carefully to confirm that you are eligible," the site states. "If you make an appointment to receive a vaccine and we determine that you are not eligible, we will cancel your appointment."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Costco did not immediately respond to FOX Business’s request for comment regarding the new system. However, the company does say on its website that it is "receiving a limited amount of vaccine."

"If no appointments are available, the message will say that ‘the resource you selected is not available.,’" the company says on its website.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

In that case, Costco says customers should check the website again later. Customers should not call their local Costco pharmacy, because the pharmacies can’t schedule appointments, the website says.