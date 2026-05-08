Tesla recalls Cybertrucks over fears wheels could fall off while driving

Tesla is recalling Cybertrucks over concerns their wheel studs could separate, potentially causing wheels to fall off, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

According to the report, the recall affects Cybertrucks with the base 18-inch steel wheels that were sold between 2024 and 2026. Only 173 vehicles were recalled in total.

The issue stems from the brake rotors, with the report stating that more severe road conditions "may strain" the stud holes in the wheel rotor, causing cracks to form. If the cracks persist and worsen, it may result in the wheel detaching entirely.

Tesla said the issue traces back to pre-production testing in 2025, which identified that the geometry of the wheel hub and bearing could contribute to rotor cracking. Although early testing found no loss of vehicle function or control, engineers determined that continued use under strain could eventually lead to separation of the wheel stud from the hub.

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The company said planned durability improvements to the brake rotors were not incorporated when production began on Aug. 28, 2025, due to a change management error.

Tesla later identified a single real-world case in October 2025 in which a customer reported braking vibrations, and cracked brake rotors were found during a service inspection. The rotors were replaced, and the company said no crashes, injuries or fatalities have been linked to the issue.

The report warns that early signs a vehicle may be affected include vibrations or unusual noises from the wheels while driving.

As of April 14, Tesla had identified three warranty claims that may be related to the condition and said it initiated the recall out of an abundance of caution.

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All Tesla stores and service centers were notified of the recall on April 20, with notification letters set to be sent to owners on June 20.

A representative for Tesla did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

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The recall comes days after Tesla announced a separate recall of more than 218,000 vehicles over a rearview camera issue that could delay image display and increase crash risk, according to NHTSA.

FOX Business' Landon Mion contributed to this report.