Tesla recalling 579,000 vehicles to turn off their 'Boomboxes'

Teslas won't be bringing the noise anymore.

The automaker has been forced to issue a recall on 579,000 vehicles equipped with external speakers and a "Boombox" feature that allows them to play music and sound effects while the cars are being driven.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the problem is that the sounds can obscure the federally mandated pedestrian warning noise electric cars are required to emit at low speeds at specified frequencies.

Among the sounds available through the Boombox is one that simulates someone passing gas.

The cars won't need to be physically recalled, however, as the issue will be resolved through an over-the-air update that will disable the feature when the cars are shifted to Drive, Reverse or Neutral and allow it only to be used when they are stationary.

The affected models include the 2020-2022 Model S, Model X, Model Y, and 2017-2022 Model 3.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The recall is the latest in a rapid series of Tesla safety actions that has included 817,000 cars that needed their seatbelt chime software updated and 54,000 that were programmed with a "beta" version of Tesla's Full Self-Driving feature that was programmed to allow them to make slow "rolling stops" at stop signs.