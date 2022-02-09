Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk says Tesla 'dropped the ball' in new Model X rollout

CEO says pausing production of the earlier version was 'idiotic'

Can another company usurp Tesla as leader in EV space?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Wednesday that his company "dropped the ball" in the rollout of its new revamped Model X, calling the decision to halt production of the earlier version "idiotic."

Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk introduces the falcon wing door on the Model X electric sports-utility vehicles during a presentation in Fremont, California, U.S. September 29, 2015.

TSLA TESLA INC. 932.00 +10.00 +1.08%

Musk, the wealthiest person on the globe, made the comments in response to an apparent customer who expressed frustration on Twitter over delivery delays of the new model, and called for more communication from the company explaining the situation.

"We dropped the ball badly regarding new Model X production ramp & still haven’t fully recovered," the CEO of the electric vehicle giant responded. "Was idiotic to stop production of old X in Dec 2020 when there was still plenty of demand!"

The purported customer seemed happy with "the response and transparency," and went on to praise the vehicle model before asking if Musk had "any idea when ramp might smoothen out and catch up with demand" while acknowledging "there's some stuff not under your control."

Tesla CEO Elon Musk

"Model X is an extremely difficult car to build," Musk replied. "Most complex passenger car ever. Limiting factor is interior trim."