Tesla recalling 54,000 Full Self-Driving vehicles that may run stop signs

Tesla is recalling nearly 54,000 vehicles equipped with a beta version of its Full Self-Driving software to remove a feature that allows them to make rolling stops at stop signs.

The partially automated driver assistance system was updated in early January with an "Assertive" setting that came with the message:

"In this profile your [Tesla] will have a smaller follow distance, perform more frequent speed lane changes, will not exit passing lanes and may perform rolling stops."

A rolling stop, sometimes called a "California stop," is a common driving practice that is largely illegal, even in its namesake state, and involves a vehicle slowing, but not completely stopping at an intersection controlled by a stop sign.

The recall notice says that the rolling stops may occur at all-way-stop intersections and that a software update will be sent to the cars over the air to disable this functionality.

The Full Self-Driving beta software is installed in certain 2016-2022 Model S and Model X, 2017-2022 Model 3 and 2020-2022 Model Y vehicles whose drivers have opted in and been approved to be testers by Tesla. A less capable version of Full Self-Driving is available in all Teslas as a $12,000 option.

Tesla last November recalled 11,728 vehicles running Full Self-Driving beta to address an issue that caused false activations of its automatic emergency braking system.

