Elon Musk smokes marijuana during podcast

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took at least one puff of a cigarette that combined tobacco and marijuana during a podcast on Thursday night.

Musk appeared on the "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast.

Musk and the host, also added whiskey to the mix.

Rogan first said to Musk, "You probably can't because of stockholders, right?" Musk responded with, "I mean it's legal, right?"

When Rogan said "totally", Musk said "OK" and took a drag.

Musk covered topics in the interview ranging Tesla and SpaceX to what he perceives are the dangers of artificial intelligence.

Earlier in the day, Reuters reported the prominent short-seller Andrew Left has sued Tesla and Musk, saying Musk fraudulently engineered his since-abandoned plan to take Tesla private to "burn" investors hoping the electric car company's stock price would fall.