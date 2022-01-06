Winter storm: Tens of thousands of Virginia residents without power as more snow looms

Tens of thousands of Virginians are without power Thursday morning as the state prepares for another winter storm.

According to Dominion Energy, the largest electric utility company in the state, around 80,000 residents across the state still didn't have power as of 8:30 a.m. ET.

It's been four days since the state was pounded with up to 11 inches of snow falling at a rate of 1-2 inches per hour. Now, the National Weather Service is projecting even more snow in many of the already hard-hit areas.

"A fast-moving system will bring the chance for accumulating snow to northern portions of the area Thursday night, in many of the same areas that were hit hard earlier this week," National Weather Service tweeted.

Multiple winter weather advisories have been issued for Thursday night into Friday morning. The National Weather Service also warned residents about potentially hazardous travel conditions.

After Monday's storm, utility crews began working around the clock to restore power to hundreds of thousands of residents as temperatures continued to drop. Crews have made significant progress, but the icy roadways, road closures and downed trees are complicating efforts.

"In some localities, the damage is so severe that some areas are not even accessible by foot, in those cases we are using drones to assess," Dominion Energy tweeted.