Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

American Airlines

Teenager dies after defibrillator on American Airlines flight wasn't charged, lawsuit alleges

Kevin Greenidge was a passenger onboard American Airlines Flight 614

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for March 21

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

A New York mother is alleging her son died after he went into cardiac arrest on an American Airlines flight to Florida and the automatic external defibrillator on board the plane was not charged. 

Kevin Greenidge was a passenger traveling from San Pedro Sula, Honduras, to Miami on June 4, 2022, when he suffered medical trauma and became unconscious, according to a lawsuit recently filed by his mother Melissa Arzu in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. 

The lawsuit says Greenidge’s resulting death was "caused wholly and solely by reason of the carelessness, recklessness and negligence of the defendant AMERICAN, its respective agents, servants and/or employees in failing to maintain an automatic external defibrillator (AED) on board the subject flight" and "failing to ensure that the AED and its mobile battery pack were fully and properly charged." 

It also accuses American Airlines of "failing to train its employees with basic resuscitation technique" and "causing, permitting and allowing the mobile battery pack to drain down to no power thereby causing the AED to stop working." 

AMERICAN AIRLINES CREW AVERTS POSSIBLE DISASTER IN SARASOTA, FLORIDA CLOSE CALL 

American Airlines Airbus A321 Los Angeles

A New York mother is alleging in a lawsuit that her son died last year after he suffered cardiac arrest on an American Airlines flight and the automatic external defibrillator was not working. (Reuters/Mike Blake / Reuters Photos)

"That as a consequence of the defendant’s negligence in failing to maintain a working defibrillator upon their flight caused, permitted and/or hastened the untimely death of... Kevin Greenidge," it added. 

The lawsuit is seeking damages and payment of attorney fees, among other relief. 

It references the Aviation Medical Assistance Act of 1998, saying that the law "requires airlines to carry defibrillators aboard each aircraft with flight attendants" and that the devices "must be inspected regularly in accordance with inspection periods established in the operations specifications to ensure its condition for continued serviceability and immediate readiness to perform its intended emergency purposes." 

THESE ARE THE WORST AIRLINES FOR CANCELLATIONS AND DELAYS 

An American Airlines plane at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

American Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit from FOX Business. (Photo by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

American Airlines did not respond Tuesday morning when asked by FOX Business to comment on the legal filing. 

The filing of the lawsuit comes after the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said it is investigating a close call involving one of American Airlines flights at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.  

Stocks in this Article

AAL AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
$14.35
+0.39 (+2.76%)

According to NTSB, on Feb. 16, an Air Canada Rouge A-321 aircraft was cleared for takeoff on Runway 14 at the same time an American Airlines B-737 plane was cleared to land on the same runway.  

American Airlines planes in Miami, Florida

American Airlines planes parked at their gates in the Miami International Airport on Dec. 10, 2021 in Miami. The flight Kevin Greenidge was on was traveling from Honduras to Miami, the lawsuit states. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Officials said the American Airlines crew self-initiated a go-around, aborting the landing. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS       

No injuries or damage were reported.  

Fox Business' Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report. 