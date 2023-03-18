These are the worst airlines for cancellations, delays

The U.S. Department of Transportation released its 2022 Air Travel Consumer Report on Thursday.

Utilizing operational data from reporting carriers, the DOT found the best and worst performing airlines in on-time arrivals and cancelations.

AMERICAN AIRLINES REPORTEDLY PREPARED TO INCREASE PILOT PAY RATES FOLLOWING DELTA’S NEW CONTRACT

Delta Airlines had the highest on-time arrival rate with 77.5% of flights. Delta was followed by American Airlines at 73.7% and United Airlines at 71.8%.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DAL DELTA AIR LINES INC. 32.96 -0.74 -2.20% AAL AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 13.98 -0.14 -0.99% UAL UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC. 43.04 -0.55 -1.26%

Conversely, Frontier Airlines had the lowest on-time arrival rate at 56.6%, followed by Allegiant Air at 57.2% and Hawaiian Airlines at 58.1%.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ULCC FRONTIER GROUP HOLDINGS 9.11 -0.28 -2.93% ALGT ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO. 80.88 -5.49 -6.36% HA HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC. 8.10 -0.29 -3.46%

BUTTIGEIG ACKNOWLEDGES ‘MORE MISTAKES THAN USUAL’ WITH CLOSE CALLS AT AIRPORTS

"For calendar year 2022, the reporting marketing carriers posted an on-time arrival rate of 76.72% down from 78.97% for the same period in pre-pandemic 2019," the DOT reported.

American Airlines boasted the lowest flight cancellation rate at only 1.8%. American was followed by JetBlue Airways at 1.9% and Delta Air Lines at 2.9%.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % JBLU JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP. 6.92 -0.18 -2.54%

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

On the reverse, Southwest Airlines had the highest rate of cancellation with a staggering 14.6%, after a massive system meltdown in December. This was followed by Alaska Airlines with 7.6% and Allegiant Air at 5.3%.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % LUV SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. 30.03 -0.44 -1.44%

"For calendar year 2022, the reporting marketing carriers posted a cancellation rate of 2.7%, up from 1.9% for the same period in pre-pandemic 2019," the DOT reported.

FOX Business reached out to Southwest Airlines and Frontier Airlines for comment.