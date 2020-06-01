Looted Target store in Minneapolis to be closed through late 2020

A Minneapolis Target store that was looted by rioters last week is aiming to reopen by late 2020, the company said.

Continue Reading Below

The Lake Street store's 200 workers are being paid up to 14 days of scheduled hours and may begin working at nearby Target stores.

Five other stores damaged in riots after the killing of George Floyd will remain closed until further notice.

TARGET, AUTOZONE RESPOND TO VIOLENT MINNEAPOLIS PROTESTS

"We apologize for the inconvenience and will reopen our stores on their normally scheduled hours as soon as it is safe to do so," Target said, adding that the retailer is working with local nonprofits to provide first aid supplies, water and other essentials.

The big-box retailer's location at 2500 East Lake Street was ransacked by looters last week when the protests spread from city's 3rd Precinct station, which covers the portion of south Minneapolis where George Floyd was arrested, to nearby stores.

UPSTATE NEW YORK STORE OWNERS ATTACKED WHILE PROTECTING BUSINESS FROM LOOTERS

Target closed around 175 stores nationwide over the weekend, most of which were expected to reopen Monday.

Floyd died in police custody May 25, setting off nationwide protests, many of which have turned into violent riots. Protesters have broken city curfews, and at least 15 states have deployed 5,000 National Guard troops to try to restore order.

MAN WHO APPEARED TO DEFEND DALLAS STORE BRUTALLY BEATEN BY RIOTERS

"In any of our other locations that are damaged or at risk, the safety and well-being of our team, guests and the surrounding community will continue to be our paramount priority," CEO Brian Cornell wrote in a letter.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TGT TARGET CORP. 119.48 -2.85 -2.33%

Aside from donating essential goods and medicine, the company is also helping small businesses apply for grants to help rebuild their shops through its Target Foundation website.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS