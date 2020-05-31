Target closes 175 stores nationwide after Minneapolis protests
Impacted employees will be paid for up to 14 days of their scheduled hours
Target is temporarily closing 175 stores in 13 states, the company announced Saturday evening.
This news comes after videos circulated on social media showing the big-box retailer getting looted amid Minneapolis-based protests related to the death of George Floyd.
The protests have resulted in the destruction of several commercial properties.
"We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing communities across the country. At this time, we have made the decision to close a number of our stores. We anticipate most stores will be closed temporarily," the company said in a statement. "Our focus will remain on our team members’ safety and helping our community heal."
The update also included guidelines for employees who may have been impacted directly by the protest-related store closures.
"Additionally, team members impacted by store closures will be paid for up to 14 days of scheduled hours during store closures, including COVID-19 premium pay," the company explained. "They will also be able to work at other nearby Target locations."
As of Saturday at 8 p.m. Central Time, 71 Target stores in Minnesota had been closed, according to the company's media release. Several other stores have been closed down throughout other states, including California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin.
Target's closed stores
Stores marked with an asterisk are closed until further notice, according to Target.
Minnesota
- Alexandria, MN
- Andover, MN
- Apple Valley, MN
- Apple Valley South, MN
- Bemidji, MN
- Blaine, MN
- Bloomington, MN
- Brainerd, MN
- Brooklyn Park, MN
- Buffalo, MN
- Burnsville, MN
- Cambridge, MN
- Champlin, MN
- Chanhassen, MN
- Chaska, MN
- Coon Rapids, MN
- Coon Rapids Northtown, MN
- Cottage Grove, MN
- Crystal, MN
- Duluth, MN
- Eagan, MN
- East St. Paul, MN
- Eden Prairie, MN
- Edina, MN
- Forest Lake, MN
- Fridley, MN
- Grand Rapids, MN
- Hutchinson, MN
- Inver Grove Heights, MN
- Lakeville, MN
- Lino Lakes, MN
- Mankato, MN
- Maple Grove North, MN
- Medina, MN
- Minneapolis Dinkytown, MN
- Minneapolis Lake Street, MN*
- Minneapolis Northeast, MN*
- Minneapolis Nicollet Mall, MN
- Minneapolis Uptown, MN*
- Minnetonka, MN
- Monticello, MN
- North St. Paul, MN
- Northfield, MN
- Oakdale, MN
- Otsego, MN
- Owatonna, MN
- Plymouth, MN
- Red Wing, MN
- Richfield, MN
- Ridgedale, MN
- Rochester, MN
- Rochester South, MN
- Roseville, MN
- Savage, MN
- Shakopee, MN
- Shoreview, MN
- St. Cloud, MN
- St. Cloud East, MN
- St. Louis Park, MN
- St. Louis Park Knollwood, MN
- St. Paul Highland Park, MN
- St. Paul Midway, MN
- Stillwater, MN
- Vadnais Heights, MN
- Virginia, MN
- Waconia, MN
- West St. Paul, MN
- Willmar, MN
- Winona, MN
- Woodbury, MN
- Woodbury East, MN
California
- 17th Street Store Santa Ana, CA
- Alameda, CA
- Azusa, CA
- Baldwin Park, CA
- Bayfair San Leandro, CA
- Bellflower Long Beach, CA
- Beverly Blvd Los Angeles, CA
- Bixby Long Beach, CA
- Central Berkley, CA
- Central San Francisco, CA
- College Park San Jose, CA
- Colma, CA
- Commerce, CA
- East Orange, CA
- East Palo Alto, CA
- Fashion Island San Mateo, CA
- Folsom, CA
- Hawthorne, CA
- Koreatown Los Angeles, CA
- LA Central Los Angeles, CA
- Los Angeles, CA
- Madison Sacramento, CA
- Mountain View, CA
- North Hayward, CA
- NW Long Beach, CA
- NW Santa Ana, CA
- Oakland, CA*
- Oakland Emeryville, CA
- Pico Rivera, CA
- Pinole, CA
- Rancho Dom Compton, CA
- Redondo Beach, CA
- Redwood City, CA
- Richmond, CA
- Riverside Sacramento, CA
- Rosemead, CA
- San Pedro, CA
- Serramonte Daly City, CA
- SF Folsom and 13th St San Francisco, CA
- South Gate, CA
- South San Francisco, CA
- Stockton, CA
- SW Sacramento, CA
- Tanforan San Bruno, CA
- University Ave Berkeley, CA
- Walnut Creek, CA
- West Hollywood, CA
- Westlake Daly City, CA
- Westwood Los Angeles, CA
Colorado
Georgia
Illinois
- Hyde Park Chicago, IL
- McKinley Park Chicago, IL
- South Loop Chicago, IL
- State Street Chicago, IL
- Streeterville Chicago, IL
- Wilson Yard Chicago, IL
- West Loop Chicago, IL
Michigan
Missouri
Nebraska
New York
- Bronx-Throggs Neck Bronx, NY
- Bronx Terminal Bronx, NY
- Brooklyn Junction Brooklyn, NY
- College Point, NY
- Elmont, NY
- Flushing, NY
- Gateway Brooklyn, NY
- Harlem New York, NY
- Hicksville, NY
- Mount Vernon, NY
- Queens Place Elmhurst, NY
- Riverdale Bronx, NY
Oregon
- Clackamas, OR
- East Washington Street Portland, OR
- Eugene, OR
- Galleria Morrison Portland, OR
- NE Portland, OR
- NW Portland, OR
- Powell, Portland, OR
- Springfield, OR
Pennsylvania
- Northern Liberties Philadelphia, PA
- Phila-Art Museum Philadelphia, PA
- Phila-Washington Square W Philadelphia, PA
- Rittenhouse Square N. Philadelphia, PA
Texas
- North Austin, TX
- Cityplace Market Dallas, TX
- Love Field Dallas, TX
- Medallion Dallas, TX
- North Dallas, TX
- Northeast Skillman Dallas, TX
- Preston Center Dallas, TX
- Saltillo Austin, TX
- UT Campus Store Austin, TX