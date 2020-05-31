Target closes 175 stores nationwide after Minneapolis protests

Target is temporarily closing 175 stores in 13 states, the company announced Saturday evening.

This news comes after videos circulated on social media showing the big-box retailer getting looted amid Minneapolis-based protests related to the death of George Floyd.

The protests have resulted in the destruction of several commercial properties.

"We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing communities across the country. At this time, we have made the decision to close a number of our stores. We anticipate most stores will be closed temporarily," the company said in a statement. "Our focus will remain on our team members’ safety and helping our community heal."

The update also included guidelines for employees who may have been impacted directly by the protest-related store closures.

"Additionally, team members impacted by store closures will be paid for up to 14 days of scheduled hours during store closures, including COVID-19 premium pay," the company explained. "They will also be able to work at other nearby Target locations."

As of Saturday at 8 p.m. Central Time, 71 Target stores in Minnesota had been closed, according to the company's media release. Several other stores have been closed down throughout other states, including California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin.

Stores marked with an asterisk are closed until further notice, according to Target.

