Upstate New York store owners attacked while protecting business from looters

Police are still searching for suspects in the brutal beating of a Rochester, New York couple who police say were trying to protect their store Saturday during a protest sparked by the death of George Floyd.

The violent attack, which was captured on video, unfolded outside the Rochester Fire Equipment Company on Marshall Street in the city's downtown during broad daylight Saturday.

A video shared by the Rochester Police Department shows a small group of men outside the shop carrying what appeared to be wooden boards.

The store owner, who reportedly lives above the shop with her husband, had drawn their attention after they tried to rob the jewelry store next door, according to WHAM.

After one man strikes the storefront with a plank of wood, another punches the woman who had been standing outside. Seconds later the other man hits the woman repeatedly with the board.

In a separate video posted to Twitter, the husband is seen rushing out of the store to defend his wife before the suspects chase him back inside.

The man remerges seconds later with what appeared to be a golf club, screaming, "you get away from my wife."

"I am aware of that video," RPD Chief La'Ron Singletary told WHEC. "We will be investigating it. We've got a number of follow-ups to do with regard to what happened yesterday and we will follow up on that."

Floyd died in police custody May 25, setting off nationwide protests, many of which have turned into violent riots. Protesters have broken city curfews, and at least 15 states have deployed 5,000 National Guard troops to try to restore order.

On Sunday, at the city's request, Gov. Andrew Cuomo sent hundreds of New York State Police troopers to help stem the violence in Rochester.

Cuomo also sent extra troopers to other upstate New York cities where violent protests have erupted and has the National Guard on standby, WBFO reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.