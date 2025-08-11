Target cookies pulled from shelves nationwide over potential wood contamination fears

Hundreds of cases of cookies sold at Target are being recalled due to the potential that they may be contaminated with wood, according to a notice by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Ten-count packages of Favorite Day Bakery Frosted Sugar Cookies, which are one of Target's private labels, are at the center of the recall, according to the FDA notice. The recall was initiated by Give and Go Prepared Food Corps.

The cookies were sold in stores in more than a dozen states, including Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, and Washington, D.C.

‘LABELING ERROR’ HAS VODKA SELTZER IN ENERGY DRINK CANS, PROMPTING RECALL

The FDA said there were 803 cases, with 15 units per case, that were impacted by the recall, which was classified as Class II.

COMPANY ISSUES NATIONWIDE FISH RECALL DUE TO BOTULISM POISONING RISK

A Class II recall is described as "a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote," according to the FDA's website.

The product's UPC is 85239-41250 and its lot number is 25195. There is no discernible best-by date, according to the FDA notice.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Target said it removed all impacted cookies from store shelves and its online marketplace.

"At Target, we're committed to providing high-quality and safe products for our guests. Following the voluntary recall initiated by Give and Go Prepared Food Corps, Target has removed all impacted Favorite Day Bakery Frosted Sugar Cookies," the company said.

The company is directing guests who purchased the product to call Target guest relations at 1-800-440-0680 for a full refund.