Target adding plant-based Like Chick'n Wings to 1,400 locations

These wings are boneless, because they never had any bones to begin with.

Just in time for Super Bowl 2022, LikeMeat announced that 1,400 Target stores across the U.S. will be stocking its plant-based Like Chick’n Wings. The snack food is made entirely with plant-based proteins and fiber.

LikeMeat announced the agreement with Target in a press release, where it also stated that each bag of Like Chick’n Wings will include vegan buffalo sauce.

Emily Klooster, VP of marketing for LikeMeat, said, "Launching in Target in time for the big game is a big win for us. Like Chick'n Wings are a deliciously crispy, plant-based alternative to satisfy your craviest of cravings. We are here to crash the chicken party, one wing at a time."

Super Bowl 2022 may be one of the biggest days for parties in America, and it’s estimated that about 89% of people will watch the game at a party or with other people. LikeMeat state’s that 70% of people planning to snack during thegame are going to do so with healthy food options.

The Like Chick’n Wings are also gluten-free and non GMO.

This is just the latest example of a national chain adding a plant-based food option.

FOX Business previously reported that Chipotle was testing out plant-based chorizo for a limited time, starting in January of this year.

"We are thrilled to introduce guests to our new, flavor-packed Plant-Based Chorizo during a season when healthier options are top of mind," Chris Brandt, Chipotle’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement. "Plant-Based Chorizo is our best chorizo ever and proves that you don't have to sacrifice flavor to enjoy a vegan or vegetarian protein."