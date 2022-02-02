Least popular pizza toppings revealed in new survey

There’s some stuff that just doesn’t belong on pizza.

When it comes to pizza toppings, there are some obvious favorites. That being said, there are also a lot of strange or unique foods that people love on their pizzas as well.

According to a new survey, however, there are some toppings that Americans just don’t like.

The survey was conducted by OnePoll after being commissioned by Ohio-based pizza chain Donatos, Food and Wine reports. The survey named the three least popular toppings in America, which are (in order from least-disliked to most disliked) jalapeño, pineapple and anchovies.

This isn’t to say, however, that these toppings don’t have their fans. The survey just suggests that they are also disliked by a lot of people as well.

The survey also revealed that only 44% of the respondents considered pizza to be an acceptable breakfast food.

While only 8% admitted to eating pizza with a fork and knife, about 20% claimed to eat their pizza starting with the crust.

According to a press release from Donatos, Valentine’s Day in 2021 was the second-biggest Sunday sales day of the year, with only Super Bowl Sunday beating it out. To celebrate the holiday, the brand sells heart-shaped pizzas.

In a statement obtained by Food and Wine, Donatos senior vice president of marketing Carol Pasquariello said, ""If we've learned anything in the past 60 years of making pizza, it's that people have very strong opinions about their favorite ways to enjoy this iconic American dinner staple. But even though people may have their favorite toppings, as a pizza brand, we are excited to see how open people are to trying new things — like a plant-based pepperoni."