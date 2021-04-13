Taco Bell to open a cantina in Times Square with ‘digital-only ordering’

Taco Bell is making its mark in the heart of The Big Apple.

The fast food chain announced it will celebrate the grand opening of its Taco Bell Cantina in Times Square on Wednesday, April 14. In a press release, the company revealed it is opening the new location with simplified and modernized procedures.

Located at 840 Eighth Avenue in New York City, the Taco Bell Cantina will operate between 10:30 a.m. and 10 p.m., according to Times Square’s official website. The building it is situated in was originally built in the 1920s and it once housed the Paramount Building, accoriding to Taco Bell.

The brand has made use of the building’s historic architecture, including a "golden entrance" that has been converted into a side entrance for mobile order pick-ups. Guests who have ordered in advance only need walk through the double doors and punch in their order number into a touchscreen kiosk, so they can pick up their meal at a designated cubby – no contact with a person necessary.

Other customers can get a similar experience with the restaurant’s 10 kiosks. Taco Bells says the kiosks will help guests with "digital-only ordering." The brand has also eliminated analog menu boards at its Times Square location.

As a cantina-styled restaurant, visitors can order Taco Bell’s regular food and beverage options along with alcohol for anyone who is 21 years of age or older.

The alcoholic drinks the Taco Bell Cantina will serve include beers, wines, sangria and the brand’s signature Twisted Freezes.

New York City is already home to more than five Taco Bell Cantinas. However, the Times Square location is the latest fast food addition for the busy tourist destination.

Krispy Kreme opened a 24-hour flagship in September less than a mile from where the Taco Bell Cantina set up shop. And just like the doughnut chain, the new Taco Bell Cantina will sell merchandise and an exclusive menu item that can only be bought at the Times Square location, which has been named the "Bell Apple Freeze."

News of Taco Bell Cantina’s opening in Times Square comes a week after the company announced it plans to expand its restaurant workforce by 5,000 people in late April with outdoor Hiring Parties.

Enhanced health and safety procedures have been implemented throughout Taco Bell’s U.S. restaurants to keep staff and guests safe from the novel coronavirus, including face masks, hand sanitizer stations, contactless service and more.