Taco Bell announces return date for Mexican Pizza

Dreams do come true.

As is the case with most fast-food franchises, Taco Bell's menu goes through regular updates and changes. This can be frustrating for fans, as their favorite dish may suddenly disappear from the menu.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Many Taco Bell fans have been dealing with this exact situation since 2020 when the company removed the popular Mexican Pizza from its menu.

While there have been rumors of its return for several weeks now, Taco Bell officially announced that Mexican Pizza will return on May 19 of this year. According to the fast-food chain, the pizza will be available in restaurants, but will only be available for delivery through DoorDash during the first week of its re-release.

HAAGEN-DASZ ANNOUNCES NEW ICE CREAM LINE BASED ON NYC BLACK-AND-WHITE COOKIES, OTHER CITY SNACKS

"Our menu is full of fan-favorites, but the Mexican Pizza is at the top of that list," said Mark King, CEO of Taco Bell. "From its flashy introduction to menus in 1985 as 'Pizzazz Pizza' to its inspiration behind the creation of infamous jingles, Mexican Pizza has a long history with the brand and I'm glad we could give fans what they crave and bring our classic Mexican Pizza back home where it belongs."

The item is so popular that a Change.org petition was launched to bring it back to the menu. Mexican Pizza is especially popular with vegetarians.

Krish Jagirdar, founder of the petition, said, "Like many Indian-Americans who grew up vegetarian, we had limited access to the 'fun' fast food, so Taco Bell became a bridge to belonging in American culture for many kids like me who grew up in immigrant households."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Jargirdar continued, "That's what made it especially devastating when the Mexican Pizza was pulled from menus in 2020, but fast forward two years later and I found myself on a conference call with the Taco Bell team as they shared news of the return of the Mexican Pizza, showing that listening to their fans is clearly embedded in their DNA. It's one of the many reasons Taco Bell is more than just another fast-food restaurant."