Haagen-Dasz announces new ice cream line based on NYC black-and-white cookies, other city snacks

There are some snacks that you can only get from a street vendor.

Haagen-Dasz announced a new line of flavors based on popular snacks sold by street vendors. These new flavors will be combined with the company's classic ice cream flavors for the new collection, which has been dubbed City Sweets.

In a press release, the company announced that these flavors will include black-and-white cookies, street vendor pretzels and churros.

The company teamed up with Brooklyn-based artist Jade Purple Brown to design the new packaging for the City Sweets line.

Chief marketing officer at Dreyer's, Haagen-Dasz's parent company, Elizabeth Marquez said, Jade's smooth, swirling shapes and bold style capture the playful, vibrant spirit of the new Häagen-Dazs City Sweets collection."

Marquez continued, "Inspired by the creativity of Häagen-Dazs founding tastemakers who emigrated from Poland to the Bronx, we are continuing our work to uplift new voices and showcase diverse creators. We were inspired by Jade's work as a #ThatsDazs tastemaker in 2021 and immediately thought of her when considering who should design the City Sweets packaging."

Haagen-Dasz also teamed up with singer and actress Leslie Grace to promote the new flavors.

"Growing up in the Bronx, I enjoyed many of the street food treats featured in City Sweets" Grace said. "As someone who was raised by hard-working immigrant parents and was encouraged to pursue my dreams and passions, I share the Häagen-Dazs ambition to shine a light on inspiring creators and am so excited to launch City Sweets as part of the second year of #ThatsDazs."