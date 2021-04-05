Taco Bell aims to hire 5K people from outdoor Hiring Parties

Taco Bell is looking to expand its restaurant workforce by 5,000 people.

The national fast food chain announced it will be hosting “Hiring Parties” throughout the country on Wednesday, April 21.

Nearly 2,000 corporate- and franchise-owned Taco Bell locations are going to be participating in the chain’s fourth annual recruitment initiative.

At the Hiring Parties, job seekers will be welcomed to on-the-spot interview opportunities, according to Taco Bell’s press release.

“It’s no secret that the labor market is tight, which is why we are thrilled to host our fourth round of Hiring Parties in partnership with our franchisees. This initiative continues to be successful for us year after year, and we welcome candidates to join in to learn more about what makes Taco Bell a great place to work.” said Taco Bell’s Chief People Officer Kelly McCulloch, in a statement. “We’re eager to welcome prospective new hires into the family and show them why working at Taco Bell can be more than just a job.”

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, the one-day event will take place in parking lots and outdoor patio areas at participating locations.

Job seekers and hiring personnel will be required to stay six feet apart and wear masks at each Hiring Party to ensure everyone remains safe. Some candidates may even be invited to participate in a drive-up interview without ever having to leave their car.

Available restaurant roles will vary at each Taco Bell location. However, job seekers can expect to see titles like “food champion,” general manager and drive-thru or digital order bellhop.

The chain is reportedly using its Live Más Scholarship as a potential incentive for job applicants who are pursuing higher education.

Meanwhile, Taco Bell is offering a list of benefits for hired general managers at company-owned restaurants, including four weeks accrued vacation per year, four weeks of paid “baby bonding” time off for new parents and guardians and eight weeks of fully-paid leave after the birth of a child.