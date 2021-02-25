Dippin' Dots to open NYC flagship store after movie theaters begin to reopen

Dippin’ Dots has its eyes on The Big Apple and is planning to open a flagship store in April.

The 33-year-old flash-frozen ice cream brand announced its ambitious business move in a press release issued on Wednesday, which noted Dippin’ Dots intends to open the flagship in New York City’s Flatiron District.

Its official address will be 1 Madison Avenue when the store’s construction is finally completed. The address is not only located across the street from Madison Square Park, but it is also located a tenth of a mile away from Krispy Kreme’s new Flatiron store, which opened on Feb. 16.

"I grew up like many others eating Dippin' Dots exclusively at an amusement park or sports game,” said the upcoming store’s owner Neil Hershman, 25, in a statement. “I wanted to bring that same experience to the millions of young adults and families traveling through Manhattan daily, knowing full well the multi-generational brand recognition that Dippin' Dots has earned by making such a delicious and unique treat for 30+ years."

Hershman, who is also an owner of five 16 Handles frozen yogurt franchises throughout the city, is including Doc Popcorn in his Dippin’ Dots flagship.

Dippin' Dots Franchising LLC acquired the gourmet popcorn brand in 2014 as a growth strategy that “includes both organic growth and acquisitions,” a company press release said at the time.

Meanwhile, Hershman shared he is happy to bring exposure to Dippin’ Dots' other “poppin’” snack company.

"Adding the complementary Doc Popcorn co-brand was also a no-brainer for me because I love the boutique-style, high quality popcorn and believe the new brand has big potential in New York if it can attract the loyal daytime customer looking for a healthy snack alternative,” he said. “I'm likewise optimistic on the eventual return of normalcy to New York City within the next 24 months and look forward to building out a strong catering and delivery business for both brands."

The opening of Hershman’s store notably falls in line with the return of movie theaters, which are set to reopen at 25% capacity on March 5, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s latest phased reopening plans.

Aside from its expansion in New York, Dippin’ Dots can reportedly be found in more than 100 shopping centers and retail locations.

The brand has become highly associated with entertainment and event venues, including more than a thousand theme parks, stadiums, arenas and movie theaters in the U.S. However, with the coronavirus pandemic, Dippin’ Dots has been diversifying its business operations.

Dippin' Dots CEO Scott Fischer previously told FOX Business in the fall that its DD Cryogenics business is booming with food businesses in need of flash-freezing technology.

This monumental business turnaround comes nearly a decade after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to avoid foreclosure.