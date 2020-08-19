Krispy Kreme’s Times Square store with ‘glazed waterfall,’ ‘world’s largest Hot Light’ gets new opening date

New Yorkers and tourists will be able to visit Krispy Kreme’s long awaited flagship store in Times Square starting on Sept. 15, the company announced Wednesday.

Continue Reading Below

The 4,500-square-foot shop located at 1601 Broadway at West 48th Street was originally meant to open in May.

Krispy Kreme’s announcement of its new grand opening date comes at a time when the novel coronavirus has become less prevalent in New York City with an average infection rate of less than 1 percent in the last 12 days, according to data from the governor’s office.

NEW KRISPY KREME SNACKS AVAILABLE AT WALMART

Krispy Kreme’s flagship store will match the over-the-top nature that Times Square is famous for.

For starters, the location will operate 24/7 and serve hot and fresh doughnuts. It will also have the “world’s largest Hot Light” to signal where customers can get their fresh treats, according to a press release.

KRISPY KREME ADDING MINI DOUGHNUTS TO PERMANENT MENU IN NEW 'CHEAT SWEET' CAMPAIGN

Other unique features include a doughnut-making theater, a Glazed Waterfall, stadium‑style seating inside a giant Krispy Kreme-branded dozen box and a 24-hour street-side pickup window. An exclusive doughnut called the “Big Apple” will be available at the shop along with touristy merchandise that commemorates New York City and Times Square.

The flagship store will adhere to coronavirus regulations and guidelines set by New York City and the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention. This includes employee health screenings, protective face masks, social distancing floor stickers, extra sanitization and hand washing.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE

Krispy Kreme has followed through with the expansion plans it announced earlier this year. The company’s Harlem location opened on Aug. 4, bringing the total number of Krispy Kreme locations in New York City to four.

After the flagship location opens, that number will be brought up to five. The one Krispy Kreme location in the Bronx, the total number is six.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Krispy Kreme is privately held by JAB Holding Company – a German conglomerate.