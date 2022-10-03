Expand / Collapse search
Food and Drinks

Taco Bell hosting vote on discontinued menu items for limited time release

Taco Bell Rewards Members have until Oct. 6 to vote between the Enchirito and Double Decker Taco

Taco Bell is bringing back a discontinued menu item and the fast food chain is letting its customer base vote on which one.

Voting is taking place on the Taco Bell app and the two choices are between the Enchirito and Double Decker Taco. 

Taco Bell Rewards Members have until Thursday, Oct. 6, to cast their votes between the two "fan-favorites," according to a recent press release the company issued.

"On the heels of the love and passion we saw for Mexican Pizza, we wanted to continue elevating the voices of our most loyal fans by giving them exclusive access to a uniquely digital experience that fosters brand love," said Sean Tresvant, chief brand officer at Taco Bell, in a statement.

Taco Bell Enchirito and Double Decker Taco

Taco Bell is hosting a first-ever customer vote on discontinued menu items on the Taco Bell app. Fans have until Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, to vote between the Enchirito (left) and Double Decker Taco (right).

"Nobody gets Taco Bell more than our community so we're thrilled to empower them with this in-app voting experience that allows them to have a direct impact on our menu," Tresvant continued.

The Enchirito – a soft flour tortilla loaded with seasoned beef, beans, onions, red sauce and melted cheddar cheese – was first introduced in 1970, and it was available until 2013.

Taco Bell's Enchirito is a 'Mexican-inspired fusion' that's made with a soft flour tortilla, seasoned beef, beans, sliced onions, red sauce and shredded melted cheddar cheese.

The Double Decker Taco – a soft and crunchy taco shell filled with seasoned beef, lettuce and shredded cheddar cheese – made its debut as a limited-time dish in 1995 and became a permanent menu item from 2006 to 2019.

Taco Bell will announce the winning menu item on Friday, Oct. 7, with a digital display.

The victor will be added to menus at participating U.S. locations at a later date, according to Taco Bell. The winning menu item will be available for a limited time while supplies last.

Taco Bell said Rewards Members can vote once per day during the voting period.