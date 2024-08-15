Expand / Collapse search
Taco Bell leans into nostalgia with 'iconic hits' for California menu test

The Tostada, Green Burrito and Meximelt are among the items on the nostalgic menu that Taco Bell is testing

Taco Bell is giving Southern California customers a taste of nostalgia for a short time with a menu of "iconic hits" from years past that the company is currently testing.

Testing of the limited-time nostalgic menu kicked off Thursday at a trio of Taco Bell restaurants in the Southern California cities of Irvine, Brea and Fullerton, according to the company

The test menu at the three Taco Bell locations consists of the Tostada, Green Burrito, Meximelt, Beef Gordita Supreme and Caramel Apple Empanada, Taco Bell said. The prices of those items, which saw major traction while on Taco Bell’s menu in past decades, range from $2.19 to $2.99. 

Taco Bell is conducting a nostalgic menu test at three restaurants in SoCal

Taco Bell is conducting a nostalgic menu test at three restaurants in SoCal. (Taco Bell)

Taco Bell said the Fullerton restaurant will offer the nostalgic menu through Monday "while supplies last." The other two locations will have it until Wednesday.

Taco Bell location

A Taco Bell location in London on May 18, 2022.  (Mike Kemp/In Pictures via / Getty Images)

"We’re thrilled to unite two groups of fans: those who fondly remember these menu items and those who have yet to experience the delight of a Caramel Apple Empanada or savor their first bite of a Meximelt with this menu," chief marketing officer Taylor Montgomery said in a statement.

Taco Bell fans elsewhere in the country may see the nostalgic menu come to restaurants near them in the future. The company said it was "looking into bringing these menu items nationwide later this year for a limited time and while supplies last."

BLOOMSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES - 2024/05/19: The logo for Taco Bell is seen on the sign outside of the fast food restaurant. (Photo by Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A Taco Bell restaurant in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, on May 19, 2024. (Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via / Getty Images)

Taco Bell has over 7,400 locations across the U.S. and another 1,100 in other countries, according to owner Yum! Brands.

The fast-food chain brought Yum! Brands $666 million in revenue in the second quarter, marking a 7% year-over-year increase. Taco Bell’s quarterly operating profit, meanwhile, came in at $250 million.