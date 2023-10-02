Taco Bell employee hospitalized after being shot by customer over 'incorrect amount of change,' police say

A Taco Bell employee in North Carolina has been hospitalized with "life-threatening injuries" after being shot by a suspect who believed he had been given the wrong amount of change after placing an order, police said.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police Department, officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

"Upon arrival, officers located an employee suffering from multiple gunshot wounds," police said in a statement. "Witness statements indicate that after ordering food, the suspect became aggressive in the drive-thru when he believed he had been given an incorrect amount of change.

"The suspect proceeded to leave the drive-thru and come inside the restaurant where he became more aggressive, produced a firearm and began shooting inside the restaurant," police added.

The employee in the shooting was taken to a local hospital with "life-threatening injuries" while the suspect fled the scene, according to investigators.

Using surveillance footage and witness statements, police later identified the vehicle involved in the incident – which they described as being a "distinctive model" – and tracked the suspect to his home.

"The suspect walked out and surrendered where officers were able to take him into custody without incident," the Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police Department said.

Police identified the suspect as Doll McLendon, 67.

McLendon, has since been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and discharging a weapon into occupied property.

The Taco Bell employee has not been publicly identified.

"We are shocked to hear that this happened," Taco Bell said in a statement to FOX Business. "We understand that the franchise owner and operator of this location is working with the local authorities in their investigation and will be offering support to all team members present."