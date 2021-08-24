McDonald's removes milkshakes from menu in Britain due to shortage

This time, it isn’t the milkshake machine’s fault.

While it may be a popular summer treat, milkshakes will not be available for McDonald’s customers in Britain. The fast-food chain is apparently suffering from shortages due to issues with the supply line and have had to pull the popular item off of its menus in the country.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Milkshakes have been temporarily removed from the menu of all 1,250 McDonald’s locations in Britain, the Associated Press reports. The company is also struggling with a shortage of bottled drinks as well.

The issue is reportedly the result of a shortage of truck drivers, which has made it difficult for the restaurants to keep certain items in stock.

In a statement obtained by the AP, a spokesperson for McDonald’s wrote, "Like most retailers, we are currently experiencing some supply chain issues, impacting the availability of a small number of products. Bottled drinks and milkshakes are temporarily unavailable in restaurants across England, Scotland and Wales."

WHY YOU CAN'T FIND EVERYTHING YOU WANT AT GROCERY STORES

The driver shortage is the result of pandemic restrictions. Over the past year-and-a-half, tests for new driving recruits have been delayed. According to the Road Haulage Association in Britain, the country is short about 100,000 drivers from its pre-pandemic numbers.

Milkshakes are the latest item to be impacted by a shortage.

Fox Business recently reported that McDonald’s is facing a bag shortage due to pressures in the industry. Over the past year, the majority of restaurants across the country saw most of the business coming from take-out or delivery orders, which required them to use more bags than usual.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

About 81% of restaurant business was take out or delivery over the past 12 months. During the prior year, it was just 18%.

In a statement obtained by Fox Business, a spokesperson for McDonald’s said, "Despite temporary pressures in the industry, the impact to restaurants is minimal. Based on what we know today, we are confident customers should not see disruption to supply of bags or straws. We will continue to watch closely."