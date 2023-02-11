Super Bowl ad preview: Analytics firm reveals top trending ads ahead of Sunday's game

An ad analytics firm has provided some key insights into upcoming Super Bowl ads that will fill the most expensive air time on TV.

ISpot has spent the week leading up to Super Bowl LVII previewing ads from the biggest companies that will air during the game and cost an average of $7 million for 30 seconds. The company’s creative assessment platform tracked the "likeability" of each ad and ranked them.

The top five ads utilize celebrity appearances and a healthy dose of "WTF," the surprising and confusing factor that can make some of the best ads truly memorable. At one point, iSpot determined ads relied heavily on humor and the "WTF" factor.

A number of the top-trending ads are not previewing new campaign ads but are creating a higher-profile, bigger budget new edition to ongoing campaigns.

The top trending pregame brands, according to iSpot, are Peacock TV, Michelob, Skechers, Hellmann’s and Popcorners. Here are the ads currently tracking ahead of the rest with Super Bowl Sunday one day away.

#5: TURBOTAX

For its 2023 ad, TurboTax has provided the latest in its "Don’t Do Your Taxes" campaign, which urges customers to offload their tax filing woes on the company so that they can do "anything else."

The ad involves a man dancing to '80s hit "Safety Dance" by Canadian band Men Without Hats. The song seems to drive the popularity, edging out a Google Pixel ad.

#4: DOWNY

Downy has drafted Danny McBride in its newest ad for Unstopables, the scent-boosting product provided by the company famous for its fabric softener products.

In the ad, McBride says he has converted and is now a "believer" in the product, so much so he has decided to rename himself "Downy McBride." He then proceeds to try and share the love for Downy’s product by sharing it in his neighborhood.

#3: PLANTERS PEANUTS

The newest ad from Planters continues to promote "The Roast of Mr. Peanut," which will air Sunday and feature a number of comedians as they rip on Mr. Peanut in the style of a comedy roast.

In the preview ad, comedian Jeff Ross is trying out some material as he plans his best zingers to hit company mascot Mr. Peanut, who chimes in with some suggestions of his own and prompts Ross to insult him on the spot in a not-so-friendly jab.

#2: PRINGLES

The chip maker looks to tap into star power as the company continues its running gag of how people get their hands stuck in its tube container.

In the ad, a boy gets his hand stuck and gets upset, while his grandpa tells him that it happens "to the best of us," before listing a number of people, including pop singer Meghan Trainor, who have gotten their hands stuck in the tube.

In a preview ad, Trainor snacks on some cheddar cheese Pringles while filming a video on her smartphone and her newest hit, "Made You Look," playing as she appears to either run out of Pringles or not be able to reach the bottom.

#1: POPPABLES

The top-trending ad comes from PopCorners chips, which parodies arguably the best TV show of all time.

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul reprise their roles as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman from "Breaking Bad." Instead of cooking meth, White has cooked up a new chip he thinks will sell big, joking that they don’t take "from our own supply" when Pinkman tries to eat the chips.

PopCorners even has the duo use the White Cheddar flavor, which comes in a blue bag to reference the blue meth from the show.