Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Super Bowl

Super Bowl ticket sales pick up, prices slide

Chiefs and Eagles fans are picking up last-minute tickets at a discount – but they aren't cheap

close
TrueTrae.com smart shopping expert Trae Bodge reveals ways to save on essential Super Bowl party food on 'Mornings with Maria.' video

Super Bowl money saving tips from a shopping expert

TrueTrae.com smart shopping expert Trae Bodge reveals ways to save on essential Super Bowl party food on 'Mornings with Maria.'

Football fans are scrambling to pick up last-minute tickets to Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, but waiting to make the purchase actually means scoring a discount.

super bowl chiefs eagles

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 08: A view of the Vince Lombardi Trophy and the helmets of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles before a press conference for NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell at Phoenix Convention Center on February 08, 2023 i (Photo by Peter Casey/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Prices have dropped in the days leading up to the game despite a surge in sales.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES SUPER BOWL FOLLOWS CHARITY ALBUM SMASH HIT

StubHub said Thursday that ticket sales for the game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, surged 10% in the 24 hours prior, amounting to the biggest jump for the week. Total sales are outpacing those of the last pre-pandemic Super Bowl in 2020.

super bowl lvii state farm stadium

General view of Super Bowl LVII signage at Murphy Park on Feb. 9, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.  (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"With just three days until game day, we are seeing sales pick up each day and prices drop – the last 24 hours saw the biggest jump in sales than any other 24-hour period this week on StubHub," said StubHub spokesperson Adam Budelli. "We expect to see ticket prices level out so if you see a ticket in your price point, we recommend you buy now as you never know how long that ticket will last."

CHIEFS-EAGLES SUPER BOWL: MAHOMES VS. HURTS QB CONTRACTS

The ticketing firm reported overall ticket prices have continued to trend downward, dropping each day with the average price of tickets sold sliding more than 10% since the teams were decided.

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

General view of State Farm Stadium on January 28, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. State Farm Stadium will host the NFL Super Bowl LVII on February 12. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

For those still looking to pick up tickets and head to Phoenix for the big game, the average price of tickets sold was $6,800 as of Thursday, and roughly 3,400 were still available.