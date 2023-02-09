Super Bowl ticket sales pick up, prices slide

Football fans are scrambling to pick up last-minute tickets to Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, but waiting to make the purchase actually means scoring a discount.

Prices have dropped in the days leading up to the game despite a surge in sales.

StubHub said Thursday that ticket sales for the game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, surged 10% in the 24 hours prior, amounting to the biggest jump for the week. Total sales are outpacing those of the last pre-pandemic Super Bowl in 2020.

"With just three days until game day, we are seeing sales pick up each day and prices drop – the last 24 hours saw the biggest jump in sales than any other 24-hour period this week on StubHub," said StubHub spokesperson Adam Budelli. "We expect to see ticket prices level out so if you see a ticket in your price point, we recommend you buy now as you never know how long that ticket will last."

The ticketing firm reported overall ticket prices have continued to trend downward, dropping each day with the average price of tickets sold sliding more than 10% since the teams were decided.

For those still looking to pick up tickets and head to Phoenix for the big game, the average price of tickets sold was $6,800 as of Thursday, and roughly 3,400 were still available.