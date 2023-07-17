Summer jobs for teens to earn extra cash and still be in the sun all season

With school out of session, summer is the ideal time for teens to make extra cash. Ideally, a summer job allows for time outside in the sun, and luckily, there are tons of jobs the provide that luxury.

Summer jobs for teens can provide extra money, hard work and sunshine in some cases. Just make sure you pack your sunscreen and plenty of water for these jobs.

Lifeguard or swim instructor Camp counselor Ice cream shop team member Waiter/waitress/busser/host at a seasonal restaurant Drive-in movie attendant

1. Lifeguard or swim instructor

Lifeguard and swim instructor positions are great jobs for teens in the summer. You'll need CPR, AED and lifeguard certifications for these positions, but these roles hire at 15-years-old and up.

A lot of responsibility comes with a lifeguard's position, so make sure you are up for the job before taking the courses. You can choose to be a lifeguard at a local pool, a private club or a beach if one is located nearby.

2. Camp counselor

If you love working with kids and enjoy camp-related activities, a camp counselor position may be a great fit for you. Be ready for extra enthusiasm and sing-a-long songs.

A variety of camps are available for kids and parents to choose from which means there are a variety of camp counselor jobs for teens, too. There are day camps, where parents and guardians drop kids off for a few hours and overnight camps. Camps for swim, safety, golf, tennis and more.

Being a camp counselor will provide teens with plenty of time outdoors.

3. Ice cream shop team member

Ice cream shops are a popular place to visit for friends and families all summer long, especially in cooler climate locations where shops close for the winter.

Local ice cream shops and national chains are typically hiring more hands for the summer months. Check your favorite local shop for job openings to earn extra cash.

4. Waiter/waitress/busser/host at a seasonal restaurant

Restaurants with outdoor dining available are often flooded with guests during the summer. Some patio dining areas are open year round with heaters and enclosures while others close down while it’s cold outside. Either way, they're likely open and packed for the summer, so it's the perfect time to grab a summer job at your favorite restaurant or diner.

Locate a restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating to maximize your opportunity at making money in case of sweltering heat or rain.

5. Drive-in movie attendant

Drive-in movie theaters are few and far between, but there are locations left in the United States. If one of those happens to be in your town, consider applying for a job.

Drive-ins are only open in the summer, and working evenings will guarantee no exposure to the sun.