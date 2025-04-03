Subway launches limited-time Doritos Footlong Nachos

Subway is now offering foot-long nachos at its U.S. restaurants through a team-up with Doritos.

The chain, known for its foot-long sandwiches, announced the launch of Doritos Footlong Nachos on Thursday, saying the new snack will only stay on Subway menus "for a limited time while supplies last."

Like their name suggests, Subway’s footlong nachos use Doritos — specifically the Nacho Cheese flavor — for the chips. They are also "layered with Cheddar Cheese sauce and shredded Monterey cheddar cheese, piled with the perfect amount of spicy jalapeño slices, diced tomatoes and red onions and finished with a zesty Baja Chipotle sauce," according to the sandwich chain.

Protein — steak or rotisserie-style chicken — can be added to the "freshly prepared" Doritos Footlong Nachos for free. Customers can also get smashed avocado on them, but that will carry an add-on fee, Subway said.

"Subway’s newest partnership takes everything our fans love about Subway sandwiches — from quality veggies, protein and tasty toppings — to the next level with the cheesy flavor and iconic crunch of Doritos. Whether you’re in the mood for a snack, pairing them with your favorite sub or sharing with friends, Subway and Doritos are serving up even more flavor in every satisfying bite," Subway Senior Vice President of Culinary and Innovation Paul Fabre said.

Subway has partnered with other companies on foot-long snacks, such as the Auntie Anne’s foot-long pretzel and Cinnabon foot-long churro that it debuted last year. Footlong chocolate chip cookies and several types of dippers are among its other 12-inch snack offerings.

The Doritos Footlong Nachos are $5, a price-tag that may appeal to consumers that have been feeling the pinch of inflation on their wallets.

Scott Finlow, an executive from Dorito maker Frito-Lay’s corporate parent PepsiCo, said PepsiCo was "proud" to collaborate with Subway on the Doritos Footlong Nachos.

The sandwich chain has long had a partnership with Frito-Lay, selling bags of its chips at its restaurants.

Early last year, Subway revealed that it had inked a 10-year deal with PepsiCo to provide beverages from the food giant’s portfolio at U.S. restaurants. The chain began making the switch to Pepsi drink products at the start of 2025.

Subway has almost 37,000 restaurants in total.