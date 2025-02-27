Subway to bring back discounted footlong sandwiches

Subway is looking to appeal to value-seeking consumers by reintroducing its $6.99 footlong sandwich deal.

The sandwich chain said Thursday that the deal is making a comeback in the U.S. for a limited time beginning Friday.

The offers customers "any footlong sub on Subway’s menu" for the price of $6.99 at participating restaurants across the country, Subway said.

Subway customers will need to place their sandwich order through either the chain's app or website — and plug in the promo code "699FL" — in order to take advantage of the new discount.

It comes as many fast-food customers have continued to feel the squeeze on their wallets from high inflation.

"People continue to watch their spending but don’t want to sacrifice quality, quantity and taste for value when dining on the go," Doug Fry, Subway's North America president, said in a statement.

Last year, quick-service chains like Subway, McDonald’s, Taco Bell and Burger King launched a flurry of deals and promotions for consumers who had pulled back spending and visits to fast-food restaurants. Deals have continued to appear in the early months of 2025.

Some fast-food companies have indicated value offerings will remain part of their strategies for the year.

In early February, the National Restaurant Association said it found in its "2025 State of the Restaurant Industry" report that 47% of all types of restaurant operators "plan to add new discounts deals or value promotions" in 2025 to bring in more customers.

