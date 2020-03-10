Stonewall Kitchen voluntarily recalls mislabeled Ghost Pepper Salsa jars

A labeling mistake prompted Stonewall Kitchen to voluntarily recall about 5,000 jars of its Ghost Pepper Salsa.

The company issued the recall as a precautionary measure after discovering that a small batch of its Ghost Pepper Queso jars were mislabeled as Ghost Pepper Salsa, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration notice posted Thursday.

The Ghost Pepper Queso contains milk and soy, which is not listed with the ingredients on the mislabeled Ghost Pepper Salsa jars, posing a threat to those with allergies.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk and soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," the FDA said.

Although the company believes only a small number of the 4,812 jars manufactured were mislabeled, it's recalling the whole lot "out of an abundance of caution."

The recalled jars are easy to spot as the Ghost Pepper Queso product sports a bright yellow-orange color, which is a stark contrast to the dark red Ghost Pepper Salsa.

The recalled products are packed in 16-ounce glass jars with a silver lid and have an "enjoy by date" of May 23, 2021.

A "limited quantity" of the product was distributed across the country to Stonewall Kitchen’s retail stores and through third-party wholesale customers such as specialty grocers or gourmet food shops, according to the notice.

The FDA urges consumers to return the mislabeled jar for a full refund.

To date, the company has not received any reports of injuries or illnesses in connection to the product.

