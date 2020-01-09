Undisclosed allergens in two separate food products are being voluntarily recalled

Undisclosed allergens in two separate food products have caused their manufacturers to issue voluntary recalls, the Food and Drug Administration announced this week.

Batches of Cold Brew with Coconut Cream Non-Dairy Dessert pints made by Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams may have been contaminated with milk, and walnuts were mistakenly added into Chocolate Sea Salt Probiotic granola made by Purely Elizabeth, the FDA said.

Both products may pose a serious or life-threatening risk to those with dairy or tree nut allergies, according to the FDA.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, an artisan ice cream company from Ohio, issued the recall over three batches of the non-dairy ice cream on Jan. 3 after a customer reported have an allergic reaction.

Jeni's officials suspect the product came in contact with dairy powder.

“We have strict sourcing rules and inspections in place so that we can ensure safe, vegan offerings,” said John Lowe, Jeni’s CEO. “We have isolated the issue to the sorbet swirl in the flavor. Our investigation is ongoing, but we strongly suspect that a dry ingredient, used only in this flavor, came into contact with dairy powder as the dry ingredient was being produced for us in a partner’s facility.”

Purely Elizabeth, the probiotic granola maker, began its recall around the same time. Pouches of the company's Chocolate Sea Salt Probiotic Granola packages were used to package Maple Walnut Probiotic Granola, according to the FDA. The mislabeled pouches of granola were packed into 8-ounce Maple Walnut Probiotic Granola boxes.

Retailers who carry the granola have been notified, according to the FDA.

“I started Purely Elizabeth in order to create the highest quality products and something like this we do not take lightly,” said founder and CEO, Elizabeth Stein. “I thank you for your understanding and continued support!”

The non-dairy ice cream flavor, which was distributed nationwide in grocery stores, in Jeni’s scoop shops, and online at jenis.com in pint packages, has since been pulled from the store shelves. The recalled batches can be identified by the following codes: 19-016, 19-086 and 19-154.

The 166 impacted cases of the Purely Elizabeth granola can be identified by the following:

Chocolate Sea Salt Probiotic Granola UPC 855140002687

Lot Code: OH29519 Best by 10/21/20

Customers who purchased the recalled ice cream are urged to throw it out. However, can also get send an image of the product to the company for an exchange or refund. Meanwhile, those who purchased the granola are urged to throw it out.

No other products from either company were affected, according to the FDA.

Customers who purchased the granola can email support@purelyelizabeth.com to receive a replacement.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams can be contacted at 614-488-3224 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Friday, as well as by email at contact@jenis.com. Jeni's customers can send in a photo showing the batch code to Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams for an exchange or full refund.