Steve Wozniak just bought Tesla-rivaling electric car

Steve Wozniak isn't waiting around for the Apple Car.

The Apple co-founder and longtime Tesla owner apparently just bought a new car from Elon Musk's new luxury electric rival.

Wozniak Tweeted: "Our new EV is a Lucid Air."

American startup Lucid is run by former Tesla engineer Peter Rawlinson and offers the Air sedan at starting prices from $77,500 to $169,000, with the high-end models being delivered first this year.

The Lucid Air Dream Edition holds the record for longest electric driving range at 520 miles.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % LCID LUCID GROUP INC. 21.55 -1.37 -5.98% TSLA TESLA INC. 766.37 -28.98 -3.64%

Wozniak, who has an estimated net worth over $100 million, has owned a variety of electric cars, including the Chevrolet Bolt EV and several Teslas, but has been critical of Tesla's autonomous driving systems.

"There are too many unexpected things," he told Forbes. "There’d be a tire in the lane on the road in front of you, so you’d steer around it. A huge pothole. Steer around. You know, things like these that a human would do easily, and I don’t see Tesla possibly doing that. And I see so many navigation system mistakes in a self-driving car."

"I was totally sure we were going to have autonomous cars," he told Forbes. "We’re going to just go anywhere. And after enough time of seeing supposedly the next attempt that was really going to get us there with Tesla, I guess like a lot of Tesla owners I got disenchanted. After a while we’ve seen how many mistakes it makes. The dumbest human in the world would know how to do this, handle this."