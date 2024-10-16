Stellantis recalls over 20,000 plug-in hybrid SUVs over potential brake pedal issue

Stellantis is recalling more than 20,000 hybrid crossover SUVs in the U.S. due to a potential issue with the brake pedal that's led to over a dozen incidents.

The automaker announced on Wednesday that an estimated 20,755 2024-2025 model-year Alfa Romeo Tonale plug-in hybrid (PHEV) SUVs and 2024 model-year Dodge Hornet PHEV SUVs are impacted by the recall.

The automaker said the vehicles "may have been built with a brake pedal that could inadvertently disengage while braking," according to the recall notice.

To date, there have been 15 cases globally, including one accident, related to this issue. Stellanis said no injuries have been reported.

Customers that have been affected by the recall will be notified by mail. Stellantis urges owners to follow the instructions on their recall notices.

It said the remedy, which includes reinforcing the brake pedal, will be free.

In the meantime, if this issue occurs, the carmaker said the electronic parking brake located on the center console can be pulled up and held while driving to slow the vehicle to a stop.

Stellantis also said that the automatic emergency braking system, unless deactivated, will intervene without further action from the driver if it detects that a crash may be imminent.