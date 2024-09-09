Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Elon Musk
Published

Elon Musk could become world's first trillionaire by 2027

Musk is the richest man in the world

close
Dominari Financial CEO Kyle Wool analyzes Tesla and provides his outlook for Big Tech earnings on 'Varney & Co.' video

Elon Musk thinks Tesla can be a $20 trillion company: Kyle Wool

Dominari Financial CEO Kyle Wool analyzes Tesla and provides his outlook for Big Tech earnings on 'Varney & Co.'

Elon Musk could become the first trillionaire within the next couple of years, according to a new report.

Informa Connect Academy identified Musk, the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and X, as the "clear favourite" to amass a 13-figure net worth before any other billionaires in a recently released report.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Elon Musk arrives at the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California, on April 13, 2024. (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Musk, who is worth $241.8 billion, according to Forbes, could reach a staggering new level of wealth by 2027 thanks to how quickly his net worth increases each year, the report estimated.

ELON MUSK PREDICTS CREWED SPACEX FLIGHTS TO MARS BY 2028, HOPES FOR ‘SELF-SUSTAINING CITY’ ON PLANET

His personal fortune goes up nearly 110% each year on average, Informa Connect Academy found.