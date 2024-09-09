Elon Musk could become world's first trillionaire by 2027

Elon Musk could become the first trillionaire within the next couple of years, according to a new report.

Informa Connect Academy identified Musk, the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and X, as the "clear favourite" to amass a 13-figure net worth before any other billionaires in a recently released report.

Musk, who is worth $241.8 billion, according to Forbes, could reach a staggering new level of wealth by 2027 thanks to how quickly his net worth increases each year, the report estimated.

His personal fortune goes up nearly 110% each year on average, Informa Connect Academy found.