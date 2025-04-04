Stellantis offers employee discount to US buyers as auto tariffs take effect

Stellantis is following Ford in offering an employee discount to the public this month as President Donald Trump's latest round of auto tariffs takes effect.

Starting Friday, Stellantis, whose brands include Jeep, Ram and Chrysler, will expand its employee-discount program on most new models to the public.

"This week, we launched aggressive and consistent incentive and marketing support for April, including an exciting and competitive enhancement that will allow our customers ‘America’s Freedom of Choice’ between Employee Price or current cash incentives," Stellantis told FOX Business.

The program will run through April 30.

The company said the program includes popular models such as the Jeep Wrangler SUV and Ram light-duty pickup trucks. However, customers still have the option to use other April promotions.

The offer went into effect just after Ford announced a spring initiative dubbed "From America, For America," which gives consumers access to Ford's employee pricing through June 2, which is below the dealer invoice price, a spokesperson for the automobile manufacturer told Fox News Digital in an email.

Shoppers can save on 2024 and 2025 hybrid, plug-in hybrid, diesel and gas-powered Ford and Lincoln vehicles. The deal excludes the 2025 Expedition and Navigator SUVs, the Raptors and Super Duty trucks.

Customers shopping for electric vehicles through Ford's Power Promise will also receive a complimentary home charger and standard installation through June 30, according to the announcement.

"We understand that these are uncertain times for many Americans. Whether it's navigating the complexities of a changing economy or simply needing a reliable vehicle for your family, we want to help," Ford said in a statement.

The company was referring to the recently imposed auto tariffs that will impact sedans, SUVs, crossovers, minivans, cargo vans and light trucks, according to the administration.

It will also hit key automobile parts such as engines, transmissions, powertrain parts and electrical components, though there are "processes to expand tariffs on additional parts if necessary," according to the administration.