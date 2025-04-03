GM to increase truck production in US after Trump tariff announcement

General Motors is planning to boost production of light-duty trucks in the U.S. as the industry addresses challenges tied to President Donald Trump's latest round of auto tariffs.

The major automaker is adding several hundred temporary workers to maximize production of light-duty trucks at its Fort Wayne, Indiana, assembly plant, the company told FOX Business.

"We continuously update and revise production schedules as part of our standard process of evaluating and aligning to manage vehicle inventory," General Motors said in a statement, adding that its operational adjustments at Fort Wayne will "support current manufacturing and business needs."

Trump, who views tariffs as a way to bring in tax revenue for proposed tax cuts while spurring a revitalization of domestic manufacturing, has said sedans, SUVs, crossovers, minivans, cargo vans and light trucks will be affected.

It will also hit key automobile parts such as engines, transmissions, powertrain parts and electrical components, though there are "processes to expand tariffs on additional parts if necessary," according to the administration.

The company currently produces light-duty trucks at its Fort Wayne Assembly plant in Roanoke, Indiana, and also at its Silao Complex in Mexico. It produces heavy-duty trucks in Flint, Michigan, and its Oshawa Assembly in Canada.

All other plants in the U.S., Mexico and Canada are on their scheduled production.

GM has been investing in its Fort Wayne facility. In 2023, it announced a $632 million investment in the production of the next-generation internal combustion engine full-size light-duty trucks.

The company said that investment helps strengthen its industry-leading full-size truck business.

The news comes shortly after Hyundai announced plans to invest $20 billion to bring manufacturing operations to the U.S.

Part of the investment, about $5.8 billion, will go toward building a next-generation steel plant that will supply two of its U.S. plants and employ more than 1,400 people. The rest of the money will be earmarked to expand manufacturing in the U.S.