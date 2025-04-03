Stellantis pauses some Mexico, Canada production, temporarily lays off 900 US workers due to tariffs

Stellantis is pausing some production in Mexico and Canada and temporarily laying off hundreds of workers in the U.S. as the automaker tries to navigate President Donald Trump's latest round of auto tariffs.

"We are continuing to assess the medium- and long-term effects of these tariffs on our operations, but also have decided to take some immediate actions, including temporarily pausing production at some of our Canadian and Mexican assembly plants," Chief Operating Officer Antonio Filosa told employees in an email Thursday, when Trump's 25% tariffs on imported vehicles and auto parts took effect.

The company will be temporarily pausing production at the Toluca Assembly Plant in Mexico on April 7. It will simultaneously pause production at its Windsor Assembly Plant in Canada for two weeks. Those operations are expected to resume the week of April 21.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % STLA STELLANTIS NV 10.40 -0.86 -7.68%

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT PRESIDENT TRUMP'S 'LIBERATION DAY' TARIFFS

Stellantis said the pause in production at the plants will impact "some employees at several of our U.S. powertrain and stamping facilities that support those operations."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

There will be about 900 temporary layoffs at its Warren Stamping and Sterling Stamping plants in Michigan as well as at its Indiana Transmission Plant and Kokomo Transmission and Kokomo Casting plants, also located in Indiana.