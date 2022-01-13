States where smoking is most, least expensive over a lifetime: report

The cost of smoking isn’t only about your health. It’s also about your finances.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 34.2 million American adults smoke. The CDC estimates that smoking costs the U.S. more than $300 billion a year.

Of that amount, the U.S. is estimated to spend more than $225 billion in direct medical care and more than $156 billion in lost productivity because of early death and exposure secondhand smoke, according to the CDC.

Smoking doesn’t just cost the U.S., the habit also has a high price for the individuals who smoke.

On Wednesday, WalletHub published a report that found how much it costs to be a smoker over the course of a lifetime in all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C.

For its report, WalletHub "calculated the potential monetary losses…brought on by smoking and exposure to secondhand smoke," the report said.

Those possible financial losses included the cost of cigarettes, the financial opportunity cost – calculated with the amount a person would have earned if they had invested the cost of cigarettes, rather than spend it on cigarettes –, health care cost per smoker, income loss per smoker, and other costs per smoker.

WalletHub made its calculations based on an adult who smokes one pack of cigarettes per day, starting at age 21 through age 69, which is the average age at which a smoker dies, according to the personal finance website.

Read on to see the states – including Washington, D.C. – where the cost of smoking is most and least expensive, both in one year and for a lifetime, according to WalletHub.

Most expensive states to smoke

47. Rhode Island

Total cost per smoker for one year: $62,971

Total cost per smoker for a lifetime: $3,022,602

48. New York

Total cost per smoker for one year: $64,419

Total cost per smoker for a lifetime: $3,092,103

49. Massachusetts

Total cost per smoker for one year: $64,738

Total cost per smoker for a lifetime: $3,107,425

50. Connecticut

Total cost per smoker for one year: $65,447

Total cost per smoker for a lifetime: $3,141,464

51. Washington, D.C.

Total cost per smoker for one year: $69,032

Total cost per smoker for a lifetime: $3,313,530

Least expensive states to smoke

1. Georgia

Total cost per smoker for one year: $36,504

Total cost per smoker for a lifetime: $1,752,212

2. Mississippi

Total cost per smoker for one year: $36,614

Total cost per smoker for a lifetime: $1,757,452

3. Missouri

Total cost per smoker for one year: $36,820

Total cost per smoker for a lifetime: $1,767,336

4. North Carolina

Total cost per smoker for one year: $36,842

Total cost per smoker for a lifetime: $1,768,420

5. Alabama

Total cost per smoker for one year: $37,191

Total cost per smoker for a lifetime: $1,785,147