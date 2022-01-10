Best states to raise a family in 2022: report

If you’re looking to relocate to a better place for your family, you might want to consider Massachusetts.

That’s according to a report from WalletHub, which ranked all 50 U.S. states to find the best states to raise a family. Massachusetts was at the top of the list.

For its ranking, WalletHub compared all 50 states based on 51 measurements within five categories: family fun, health & safety, education & child care, affordability and socio-economics.

GIRL SCOUTS’ NEW BROWNIE COOKIE TO DEBUT IN JANUARY 2022

In its report, WalletHub published how the states performed within a few of those 51 categories, including that Minnesota was found the have the highest median family salary, while New Mexico was found to have the lowest.

According to the report, South Dakota has the lowest child care costs, while Nebraska has the highest.

GOLD STAR FAMILY RECEIVES MORTGAGE-FREE HOME

Meanwhile, Utah was found to have the most families with kids and the lowest separation and divorce rate, while West Virginia was found to have the fewest families with kids and Nevada was found to have the highest separation and divorce rate.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

To see the overall ranking, here are the best states to raise a family in 2022, according to WalletHub.

1. Massachusetts

2. New York

3. Vermont

4. Minnesota

5. Nebraska

6. New Hampshire

7. Connecticut

8. Washington

9. North Dakota

10. New Jersey

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS