Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Lifestyle and Budget

Getting married is more expensive than buying a house in these cities

These 10 cities have a higher average wedding cost than a 13% down payment on a house

close
Barron's associate editor Andrew Bary shares his insights on affordability in today's housing market on 'Barron's Roundtable.' video

Millennial homebuyers are boosting the strong housing market: Bary

Barron's associate editor Andrew Bary shares his insights on affordability in today's housing market on 'Barron's Roundtable.'

Some couples who are looking to their future may have a difficult financial decision ahead of them: to get married or to buy a house. 

In some places in the country, it’s actually more expensive to have a wedding than it is to buy a house, according to a Tuesday report from SmartAsset. 

BEST STATES TO RAISE A FAMILY IN 2022: REPORT

For its report, the financial technology company compared the 150 largest metro areas in the U.S. and compared them based on three metrics: average wedding cost, median home sales price and 13% down payment – which SmartAsset found by taking 13% of the median home sales price in each city, according to the methodology. 

There are 20 cities out of the 150 largest U.S. cities where it is more expensive to have a wedding than it is to buy a house.  (iStock / iStock)

Aside from its top 10 ranking, SmartAsset also found that only 20 cities out of 150 had cities where a wedding was more expensive than a down payment on a house. 

AMERICANS LARGELY MOVED TO ‘LOW-DENSITY’ STATES IN 2021: STUDY

To see which cities made it to the top of the list, here are the 10 places where a wedding costs more than a down payment, according to SmartAsset. 

1. Binghamton, New York

In Binghamton, New York, it is more expensive to have a wedding than to make a down payment on a house, according to SmartAsset.  (iStock)

Average wedding cost: $29,327

Median home sales price: $127,700

13% down payment: $16,601

How much more is a wedding than a house: 76.66%

2. Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, Ohio-Pennsylvania

Average wedding cost: $22,634

Median home sales price: $119,000

13% down payment: $15,470

How much more is a wedding than a house: 46.31%

MYRTLE BEACH REAL ESTATE: WHAT YOU CAN GET FOR $850K

3. Erie, Pennsylvania

Eerie, Pennsylvania, is pictured. (iStock)

Average wedding cost: $24,918

Median home sales price: $135,100

13% down payment: $17,563

How much more is a wedding than a house: 41.88%

4. Peoria, Illinois

Average wedding cost: $23,514

Median home sales price: $128,100

13% down payment: $16,653

How much more is a wedding than a house: 41.20%

5. Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York, is pictured.  (iStock)

Average wedding cost: $29,293

Median home sales price: $161,400

13% down payment: $20,982

How much more is a wedding than a house: 39.61%

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

6. Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York, is pictured. (iStock)

Average wedding cost: $29,525

Median home sales price: $170,400

13% down payment: $22,152

How much more is a wedding than a house: 33.28%

7. Rockford, Illinois

Average wedding cost: $23,355

Median home sales price: $141,300

13% down payment: $18,369

How much more is a wedding than a house: 27.14%

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

8. Buffalo-Cheektowaga, New York

Buffalo, New York, is pictured.  (iStock)

Average wedding cost: $28,106

Median home sales price: $178,500

13% down payment: $23,205

How much more is a wedding than a house: 21.2%

9. Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, Iowa-Illinois

Average wedding cost: $21,238

Median home sales price: $142,800

13% down payment: $18,564

How much more is a wedding than a house: 14.4%

10. York-Hanover, Pennsylvania

Average wedding cost: $29,473

Median home sales price: $199,300

13% down payment: $25,909

How much more is a wedding than a house: 13.76%