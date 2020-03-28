These states are aggressively limiting coronavirus exposure: Study

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

As the U.S. works to slow the spread of the coronavirus, states have taken various measures to protect their citizens.

Of course, some states -- and even cities -- have acted more aggressively than others.

On March 24, WalletHub published a report that ranked all 50 states and Washington, D.C., on their efforts to limit exposure to the coronavirus.

California made it to the top of the list, while Mississippi was at the bottom.

APPLYING FOR UNEMPLOYMENT BECAUSE OF CORONAVIRUS? HERE’S HOW IN ALL 50 STATES

For its ranking, WalletHub looked at 46 metrics within three categories: “Prevention & Containment,” “Risk Factors & Infrastructure” and “Economic Impact.”

The specific measurements within those categories included tested cases of COVID-19 per capita, epidemiology workforce per capita, shelter in place, influenza and pneumonia death rate, life expectancy and share of employment from small businesses.

SOCIAL DISTANCING DURING CORONAVIRUS: THESE STATES ARE THE BEST, WORST AT THE PRACTICE

Aside from the overall ranking, WalletHub also reported how states performed on specific metrics.

For example, North Dakota, Alaska, Vermont, Wyoming and Washington, D.C., all tied for the highest total Public Health Emergency Preparedness funding per capita, while New York took the spot for lowest.

Meanwhile, Florida was found to have the lowest influenza and pneumonia death rate per capita while Mississippi was found to have the highest.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

South Dakota reportedly has the highest public hospital system quality, while Washington, D.C., has the lowest.

WalletHub also found that Minnesota has the lowest share of at-risk population among those who are chronically ill while West Virginia had the highest.

Following are the most and least aggressive states identified in WalletHub’s report. Washington, D.C., is included.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Least aggressive states

42. Missouri

43. South Dakota

44. Nebraska

45. Montana

46. Oklahoma

47. Arkansas

48. Idaho

49. Tennessee

50. Nevada

51. Mississippi

Most aggressive states

10. Louisiana

9. Colorado

8. Maine

7. New York

6. Connecticut

5. New Jersey

4. New Hampshire

3. Maryland

2. Rhode Island

1. California