Applying for unemployment because of coronavirus? Here’s how in all 50 states
Unemployment benefits for coronavirus-related layoffs have increased significantly
The coronavirus has hit the U.S. economy hard and many companies and businesses have had to lay off employees as they try to stay afloat.
The layoffs have led millions of Americans to apply for unemployment in record numbers. Last week, 3.28 million Americans applied for unemployment, according to the Labor Department’s weekly report.
The previous record for jobless claims was just 695,000 in 1982.
On Friday, Congress and President Trump enacted a $2 trillion bill, which included relief for distressed companies, $1,200 checks to individuals, money for hospitals, financial assistance for small businesses and major expansion of unemployment benefits.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act will make it easier for people who have lost jobs because of the coronavirus to qualify for benefits, according to AARP.
The nonprofit also reported that workers who have been furloughed without pay will also be eligible for benefits.
However, some people who can apply for unemployment may not know what to do or who to contact.
Because unemployment benefits vary by state, AARP published a report Thursday listing all the contact information needed to apply for unemployment in all 50 states.
According to the nonprofit organization, most states require people to apply through the state labor department or an unemployment agency in the state where they worked and not necessarily where they live.
One tip to remember: know your employer’s address and the dates you worked there, AARP said.
To see how to apply for unemployment in your state, here are the websites to check and the phone numbers to call in all 50 states -- as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands -- according to AARP.
Alabama
https://labor.alabama.gov/unemployment.aspx
866-234-5382
Alaska
https://labor.alaska.gov/unemployment/
Anchorage: 907-269-4700
Juneau: 907-465-5552
Fairbanks: 907-451-2871
Arizona
https://des.az.gov/services/employment/unemployment-individual/apply-ui-benefits
602-542-5954
Arkansas
https://www.benefits.gov/benefit/1689
855-225-4440
California
https://www.edd.ca.gov/unemployment/
English: 800-300-5616
Spanish: 800-326-8937
Colorado
https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdle/file-claim
303-318-9000
Connecticut
http://www.ctdol.state.ct.us/UI-online/index.htm
Telephone assistance is not available
Delaware
New Castle County residents: 302-761-6576
Kent & Sussex County residents: 800-794-3032
Florida
https://connect.myflorida.com/Claimant/Core/Login.ASPX
800-204-2418
Georgia
https://www.dol.state.ga.us/fileaclaim/
Contact list of regional Department of Labor offices: https://dol.georgia.gov/locations
Hawaii
https://huiclaims.hawaii.gov/#/
Contact list of regional claims and benefits offices: http://labor.hawaii.gov/ui/contact/
Idaho
https://www2.labor.idaho.gov/ClaimantPortal/Login
208-332-8942
Illinois
https://www2.illinois.gov/ides/aboutides/Pages/10%20Things%20You%20Should%20Know.aspx
800-244-5631
Indiana
https://www.in.gov/dwd/2362.htm
800-457-8283
Iowa
https://www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/file-claim-unemployment-insurance-benefits
866-239-0843
Kansas
https://www.getkansasbenefits.gov/BenefitsStartMenu.aspx
Contact list of regional Department of Labor offices: https://www.dol.ks.gov/contact-kdol
Kentucky
https://uiclaims.des.ky.gov/ebenefit/eben.htm
Contact list of regional career centers: https://kcc.ky.gov/Pages/Locations.aspx
Louisiana
https://www.louisianaworks.net/hire/vosnet/registration/ind/uiclaim.aspx?enc=j8p6n2RTDew2IirIcHorMg==
Phone: 866-783-5567 Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Refer to the following call-in schedule based on the last four digits of your Social Security Number (SSN):
SSN ending in 0000-2499: Monday
SSNs ending in 2500-4999: Tuesday
SSNs ending in 5000-7499: Wednesday
SSNs ending in 7500-9999: Thursday
Fridays are open to anyone needing assistance.
Maine
https://reemployme.maine.gov/accessme/faces/login/login.xhtml
800-593-7660 TTY Maine Relay: 711
Maryland
http://www.labor.maryland.gov/employment/unemployment.shtml
Contact list of regional claim centers: https://dbm.maryland.gov/employees/Pages/DisApplyforUnemploymentBenefits.aspx
Massachusetts
https://uionline.detma.org/Claimant/Core/Login.ASPX
617-626-6338
Michigan
https://miwam.unemployment.state.mi.us/ClmMiWAM/_/
866-500-0017
Minnesota
https://www.uimn.org/applicants/index.jsp
Twin Cities area: 651-296-3644
Greater Minnesota: 877-898-9090
TTY: 866-814-1252
Mississippi
https://accessms.mdes.ms.gov/accessms/faces/login/login.xhtml
601-855-3133 or 888-844-3577
Missouri
https://uinteract.labor.mo.gov/benefits/home.do
Toll-Free: 800-320-2519
Jefferson City: 573-751-9040
Kansas City: 816-889-3101
Springfield: 417-895-6851
St. Louis: 314-340-4950
TDD/TTY: 800-735-2966 Relay Missouri: 711
Montana
https://montanaworks.gov/Job-Seeker-UI-Claimant
406-444-2545
Nebraska
https://neworks.nebraska.gov/vosnet/unemployment.aspx?pu=1&plang=E
Contact list of regional centers: https://dol.nebraska.gov/Home/AboutUs
TDD: 800-833-7352 TTY 402-471-0016
Nevada
https://secure.ui.nv.gov/oaam_server/oamLoginPage.jsp
Northern Nevada: 775-684-0350
Southern Nevada: 702-486-0350
Rural areas and out-of-state callers: 888-890-8211
New Hampshire
https://wfc.nhes.nh.gov/auth/sso/login?execution=e4s1
Contact list of regional centers: https://www.nhes.nh.gov/locations/index.htm
New Jersey
https://myunemployment.nj.gov/
North New Jersey: 201-601-4100
Central New Jersey: 732-761-2020
South New Jersey: 856-507-2340
Out-of-state claims: 888-795-6672 (you must call from a phone with an out-of-state area code)
New Jersey relay: 711
New Mexico
https://www.dws.state.nm.us/en-us/Unemployment
877-664-6984
New York
https://applications.labor.ny.gov/IndividualReg/
888-783-1370
TTY/TDD: 800-662-1220; ask the operator to call the Telephone Claims Center at 888-783-1370.
North Carolina
https://fed.des.nc.gov/ofis/citizen/pages/public/SelfRegStart.aspx
888-737-0259
North Dakota
https://apps.nd.gov/jsnd/uiiaclaims/login.htm
701-328-4995
Ohio
https://unemployment.cmt.ohio.gov/cmtview/
877-644-6562 TTY: 614-387-8408
Oklahoma
https://unemployment.state.ok.us/
405-525-1500 (Oklahoma City calling area)
800-555-1554 (Outside the Oklahoma City calling area)
TTY/TDD: 866-284-6695
Oregon
https://secure.emp.state.or.us/ocs4/index.cfm
Phone: 800-237-3710 (in-state only)
Phone: 503-947-1394 (direct)
Fax: 503-947-1472
TTY: 771
Pennsylvania
https://www.paclaims.pa.gov/UCEN/Welcome.asp
888-313-7284
Videophone for American Sign Language: 717-704-8474
Puerto Rico
https://www.trabajo.pr.gov/desempleo_en_linea.asp
787-754-5353
Rhode Island
401-243-9100
Out-of-state claims: 866-557-0001
TTY via RI relay 711
South Carolina
https://dew.sc.gov/individuals/apply-for-benefits
In-state claimants: 866-831-1724
Out-of-state claimants: 800-529-8339
South Dakota
https://apps.sd.gov/LD00General/default.aspx
605-626-3179
Speech and hearing-impaired relay: 800-877-1113
Tennessee
https://www.jobs4tn.gov/vosnet/Default.aspx
844-224-5818
Texas
https://www.twc.texas.gov/jobseekers/unemployment-benefits-services
800-558-8321
U.S. Virgin Islands
https://www.vidol.gov/unemployment-insurance/
St. Croix: 340-773-1440
All other islands: 340-776-3700
Utah
https://jobs.utah.gov/ui/home/initialclaims
Contact list of regional centers: https://jobs.utah.gov/ui/jobseeker/contactus.html
Vermont
https://vermont.force.com/DOLClaim/s/
877-214-3330 or 888-807-7072
Virginia
http://www.vec.virginia.gov/unemployed
866-832-2363
Washington
https://secure.esd.wa.gov/home/
800-318-6022
Washington, D.C.
https://does.dcnetworks.org/initialclaims/
202-698-7550
West Virginia
https://uc.workforcewv.org/consumer/
800-252-JOBS (5627)
Wisconsin
https://my.unemployment.wisconsin.gov/Claimant/Account/TermsAndConditions
414-435-7069 or toll-free 844-910-3661
Wyoming
https://wyui.wyo.gov/benefits/home.do
In-state: 307-473-3789
Out of state: 866-729-7799