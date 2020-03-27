Applying for unemployment because of coronavirus? Here’s how in all 50 states

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The coronavirus has hit the U.S. economy hard and many companies and businesses have had to lay off employees as they try to stay afloat.

The layoffs have led millions of Americans to apply for unemployment in record numbers. Last week, 3.28 million Americans applied for unemployment, according to the Labor Department’s weekly report.

The previous record for jobless claims was just 695,000 in 1982.

On Friday, Congress and President Trump enacted a $2 trillion bill, which included relief for distressed companies, $1,200 checks to individuals, money for hospitals, financial assistance for small businesses and major expansion of unemployment benefits.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act will make it easier for people who have lost jobs because of the coronavirus to qualify for benefits, according to AARP.

The nonprofit also reported that workers who have been furloughed without pay will also be eligible for benefits.

However, some people who can apply for unemployment may not know what to do or who to contact.

Because unemployment benefits vary by state, AARP published a report Thursday listing all the contact information needed to apply for unemployment in all 50 states.

According to the nonprofit organization, most states require people to apply through the state labor department or an unemployment agency in the state where they worked and not necessarily where they live.

One tip to remember: know your employer’s address and the dates you worked there, AARP said.

To see how to apply for unemployment in your state, here are the websites to check and the phone numbers to call in all 50 states -- as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands -- according to AARP.

Alabama

https://labor.alabama.gov/unemployment.aspx

866-234-5382

Alaska

https://labor.alaska.gov/unemployment/

Anchorage: 907-269-4700

Juneau: 907-465-5552

Fairbanks: 907-451-2871

Arizona

https://des.az.gov/services/employment/unemployment-individual/apply-ui-benefits

602-542-5954

Arkansas

https://www.benefits.gov/benefit/1689

855-225-4440

California

https://www.edd.ca.gov/unemployment/

English: 800-300-5616

Spanish: 800-326-8937

Colorado

https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdle/file-claim

303-318-9000

Connecticut

http://www.ctdol.state.ct.us/UI-online/index.htm

Telephone assistance is not available

Delaware

https://ui.delawareworks.com/

New Castle County residents: 302-761-6576

Kent & Sussex County residents: 800-794-3032

Florida

https://connect.myflorida.com/Claimant/Core/Login.ASPX

800-204-2418

Georgia

https://www.dol.state.ga.us/fileaclaim/

Contact list of regional Department of Labor offices: https://dol.georgia.gov/locations

Hawaii

https://huiclaims.hawaii.gov/#/

Contact list of regional claims and benefits offices: http://labor.hawaii.gov/ui/contact/

Idaho

https://www2.labor.idaho.gov/ClaimantPortal/Login

208-332-8942

Illinois

https://www2.illinois.gov/ides/aboutides/Pages/10%20Things%20You%20Should%20Know.aspx

800-244-5631

Indiana

https://www.in.gov/dwd/2362.htm

800-457-8283

Iowa

https://www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/file-claim-unemployment-insurance-benefits

866-239-0843

Kansas

https://www.getkansasbenefits.gov/BenefitsStartMenu.aspx

Contact list of regional Department of Labor offices: https://www.dol.ks.gov/contact-kdol

Kentucky

https://uiclaims.des.ky.gov/ebenefit/eben.htm

Contact list of regional career centers: https://kcc.ky.gov/Pages/Locations.aspx

Louisiana

https://www.louisianaworks.net/hire/vosnet/registration/ind/uiclaim.aspx?enc=j8p6n2RTDew2IirIcHorMg==

Phone: 866-783-5567 Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Refer to the following call-in schedule based on the last four digits of your Social Security Number (SSN):

SSN ending in 0000-2499: Monday

SSNs ending in 2500-4999: Tuesday

SSNs ending in 5000-7499: Wednesday

SSNs ending in 7500-9999: Thursday

Fridays are open to anyone needing assistance.

Maine

https://reemployme.maine.gov/accessme/faces/login/login.xhtml

800-593-7660 TTY Maine Relay: 711

Maryland

http://www.labor.maryland.gov/employment/unemployment.shtml

Contact list of regional claim centers: https://dbm.maryland.gov/employees/Pages/DisApplyforUnemploymentBenefits.aspx

Massachusetts

https://uionline.detma.org/Claimant/Core/Login.ASPX

617-626-6338

Michigan

https://miwam.unemployment.state.mi.us/ClmMiWAM/_/

866-500-0017

Minnesota

https://www.uimn.org/applicants/index.jsp

Twin Cities area: 651-296-3644

Greater Minnesota: 877-898-9090

TTY: 866-814-1252

Mississippi

https://accessms.mdes.ms.gov/accessms/faces/login/login.xhtml

601-855-3133 or 888-844-3577

Missouri

https://uinteract.labor.mo.gov/benefits/home.do

Toll-Free: 800-320-2519

Jefferson City: 573-751-9040

Kansas City: 816-889-3101

Springfield: 417-895-6851

St. Louis: 314-340-4950

TDD/TTY: 800-735-2966 Relay Missouri: 711

Montana

https://montanaworks.gov/Job-Seeker-UI-Claimant

406-444-2545

Nebraska

https://neworks.nebraska.gov/vosnet/unemployment.aspx?pu=1&plang=E

Contact list of regional centers: https://dol.nebraska.gov/Home/AboutUs

TDD: 800-833-7352 TTY 402-471-0016

Nevada

https://secure.ui.nv.gov/oaam_server/oamLoginPage.jsp

Northern Nevada: 775-684-0350

Southern Nevada: 702-486-0350

Rural areas and out-of-state callers: 888-890-8211

New Hampshire

https://wfc.nhes.nh.gov/auth/sso/login?execution=e4s1

Contact list of regional centers: https://www.nhes.nh.gov/locations/index.htm

New Jersey

https://myunemployment.nj.gov/

North New Jersey: 201-601-4100

Central New Jersey: 732-761-2020

South New Jersey: 856-507-2340

Out-of-state claims: 888-795-6672 (you must call from a phone with an out-of-state area code)

New Jersey relay: 711

New Mexico

https://www.dws.state.nm.us/en-us/Unemployment

877-664-6984

New York

https://applications.labor.ny.gov/IndividualReg/

888-783-1370

TTY/TDD: 800-662-1220; ask the operator to call the Telephone Claims Center at 888-783-1370.

North Carolina

https://fed.des.nc.gov/ofis/citizen/pages/public/SelfRegStart.aspx

888-737-0259

North Dakota

https://apps.nd.gov/jsnd/uiiaclaims/login.htm

701-328-4995

Ohio

https://unemployment.cmt.ohio.gov/cmtview/

877-644-6562 TTY: 614-387-8408

Oklahoma

https://unemployment.state.ok.us/

405-525-1500 (Oklahoma City calling area)

800-555-1554 (Outside the Oklahoma City calling area)

TTY/TDD: 866-284-6695

Oregon

https://secure.emp.state.or.us/ocs4/index.cfm

Phone: 800-237-3710 (in-state only)

Phone: 503-947-1394 (direct)

Fax: 503-947-1472

TTY: 771

Pennsylvania

https://www.paclaims.pa.gov/UCEN/Welcome.asp

888-313-7284

Videophone for American Sign Language: 717-704-8474

Puerto Rico

https://www.trabajo.pr.gov/desempleo_en_linea.asp

787-754-5353

Rhode Island

http://www.dlt.ri.gov/ui/

401-243-9100

Out-of-state claims: 866-557-0001

TTY via RI relay 711

South Carolina

https://dew.sc.gov/individuals/apply-for-benefits

In-state claimants: 866-831-1724

Out-of-state claimants: 800-529-8339

South Dakota

https://apps.sd.gov/LD00General/default.aspx

605-626-3179

Speech and hearing-impaired relay: 800-877-1113

Tennessee

https://www.jobs4tn.gov/vosnet/Default.aspx

844-224-5818

Texas

https://www.twc.texas.gov/jobseekers/unemployment-benefits-services

800-558-8321

U.S. Virgin Islands

https://www.vidol.gov/unemployment-insurance/

St. Croix: 340-773-1440

All other islands: 340-776-3700

Utah

https://jobs.utah.gov/ui/home/initialclaims

Contact list of regional centers: https://jobs.utah.gov/ui/jobseeker/contactus.html

Vermont

https://vermont.force.com/DOLClaim/s/

877-214-3330 or 888-807-7072

Virginia

http://www.vec.virginia.gov/unemployed

866-832-2363

Washington

https://secure.esd.wa.gov/home/

800-318-6022

Washington, D.C.

https://does.dcnetworks.org/initialclaims/

202-698-7550

West Virginia

https://uc.workforcewv.org/consumer/

800-252-JOBS (5627)

Wisconsin

https://my.unemployment.wisconsin.gov/Claimant/Account/TermsAndConditions

414-435-7069 or toll-free 844-910-3661

Wyoming

https://wyui.wyo.gov/benefits/home.do

In-state: 307-473-3789

Out of state: 866-729-7799